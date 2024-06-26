AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Odafe Oweh, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns DE Myles Garrett said it’s his goal to help lead Cleveland to a Super Bowl title in 2024.

“God willing, building the success that we had last year,” Garrett said, via Scott Petrak. “Have everyone be healthy and go win the Super Bowl. That’s where my eyes are only.”

Garrett moved on quickly from his Defensive Player of the Year award and turned his focus toward the next season.

“It’ll never be enough,” Garrett said. “I might feel a little bit of satisfaction once we win one for Cleveland, but then it’s always the next year. Not going to stop until the body tells me it’s time to hang them up, until I stop having fun, until I stop loving this game and wanting to be in here with my teammates. Until that stage, I’m going to be in here giving my all and just trying to do my best to improve this team.”

Garrett doesn’t care about his legacy and just wants to win a Super Bowl for the city of Cleveland and his teammates in the locker room.

“Don’t care about legacy,” Garrett said. “I want it for the city. I want it for those guys in (the locker room). My legacy, it’ll speak for itself once it’s said and done. I want it for those guys because they deserve it. They go out there every single day and earn it by working hard, by putting in the time, getting up early, leaving late. It takes those kind of leaders every single day to really see that what we’re doing is special and we want to show that we can sustain this for an entire year and build something special.”

Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh said he is “chasing perfection” going into the 2024 season and has extremely high expectations for himself.

“If you don’t put high expectations on yourself, you won’t even get close to the level you want,” Oweh said, via Clifton Brown of the team’s site. “I’m not trying to be perfect, but I’m chasing perfection, as close as I can get to it. I put high expectations on myself because I believe I can get to that level. God gave me broad shoulders for a reason.”

Ravens OLB Kyle Van Noy had high praise of Oweh, saying he expects a big season out of the edge rusher.

“He’s impressive, man. He’s a specimen,” Van Noy said. “I try to keep him next to me all the time and make sure he’s always pressing and doing the right thing. I really expect him to bounce off the charts this year. He showed a lot of signs last year, but I think with him gaining confidence, understanding who he is – he’s still maturing. It’s amazing to see how mature he’s gotten already. I’m excited to see his future, and I’ll be his cheerleader, that’s for sure.”

Oweh understands he’s not going to reach the quarterback on every rush, but knows how he can make an impact in games.

“As a pass rusher, you might get up to bat 20 times and only get home two times, but those two times could be huge,” Oweh said. “I understand that if you keep doing the right things, you’re going to get hits and sacks. My first few years, I tried stuff and if it didn’t work, I’d think I failed. The main is being consistent. Take advantage of every rep, every game, every chance that you’re out there. Every year that you’re in the league is like a separate moment. It means something. Fans are watching, everyone’s watching, you’re adding to your legacy. You’ve got to make everything count in practice, so when you’re out there in a game, it feels natural.”

The Commanders signed S Jeremy Chinn to a one-year deal in free agency, but Chinn noted he had a more lucrative offer to sign in Pittsburgh. Chinn cited the coaching staff as why he felt Washington was the place for him.

“I can’t remember if it was a multi-year deal, but I did get another offer,” Chinn said via Josh Carney of Steelers Depot. “I think Pittsburgh was probably a little bit more money. But just the situation here with Dan Quinn (defensive coordinator), Joe Whitt (Jr.), and (defensive pass game coordinator (Jason Simmons) and TD (secondary coach Tom Donatell), this is where I’m supposed to be, man. I know this is where I’m supposed to be.”