AFC Notes: Nick Caley, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard said the team will be adding competition for QB Anthony Richardson this offseason.

“We can’t beat our head against the wall,” Ballard said, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “We’ve got to have competition at the position just for the fact that, one, competition makes everybody better. And then, two, [Richardson] has not proven he can play 17 games.”

Ballard added that the team is not ready to give up on Richardson and emphasized exercising patience when developing young quarterbacks.

“We have zero patience as a league with quarterbacks,” Ballard said. “You’re seeing it throughout the league where guys fail one place and, now, all of a sudden they’re doing really well somewhere else. Every quarterback’s journey and developmental cycle is different, and I wish I had a magic wand that could wave and get them to the top of the peak right away. But that’s not realistic.”

Jaguars

According to Jeremy Fowler, Jaguars’ assistant GM Ethan Waugh is a “strong in-house candidate” for Jacksonville’s general manager job.

Jaguars G Brandon Scherff's contract voids on February 17, per OverTheCap.

Texans

The Texans moved on from former OC Bobby Slowik after two seasons in favor of former Rams TE coach Nick Caley, who was rising the ranks fast under Sean McVay. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans said they made the move to get them over the hump to reach “new heights”.

“We’ve had a lot of good success these first two years,” Ryans said, via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime. “The reason we’re doing this is I think there’s another level that we can go to. And as I said earlier, my job is to take this organization to new heights, and I think hiring Nick will help us to get there.”

Caley had good things to say about QB C.J. Stroud, praising his accuracy, decision-making and competitiveness.

“He can spin it. He throws the ball,” Caley said. “He’s an accurate thrower of the football. He is a natural thrower of the football. He’s instinctive. He’s got the ‘it’ factor. And he’s a warrior in terms of his competitiveness. I’ve admired him dating back to his college days. So, I’m really, really excited to have an opportunity to work with him.”