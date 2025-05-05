AFC Notes: Nick Caserio, Michael Pittman Jr., Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. confirmed that he did not have surgery on his back and was cleared to play from his fractured back he played through last season. (Joel A. Erickson)

confirmed that he did not have surgery on his back and was cleared to play from his fractured back he played through last season. (Joel A. Erickson) Pittman Jr. added that he has worked out with QB Daniel Jones this offseason, but was unable to work out with QB Anthony Richardson , as he was rehabbing during this time. (Erickson)

this offseason, but was unable to work out with QB , as he was rehabbing during this time. (Erickson) Colts LB Jaylon Carlies had offseason surgery on his shoulder, but Ballard expects him to be ready for camp as a developmental linebacker: “We’ll add some depth and competition in the draft.” (Erickson)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said that DC Anthony Campanile has already made a positive impression upon him, and his command is the defensive meeting room is unprecedented.

“But for right now, their focus is on winning games for the Jacksonville Jaguars. I’ve been really happy with their flow. [Defensive Coordinator] Anthony Campanile is a first-time defensive coordinator. I went and sat in the defensive staff room, and that was being run like the players were in there,” Coen said, via Sports Illustrated. “It was he was making a call, the defensive staff is going, alright, I got the cloud, I got the flat, I got the hook curl, and it’s like… I was like, oh shoot, it was moving. It was good, so really impressed.”

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio said the team originally wanted to trade up in the draft, but after being unable to reach a deal with another team, wound up trading down instead.

“It was pretty fluid. We were kind of moving around. We were scheduled to pick at 25. We had a handful of players during the course of Thursday we felt comfortable picking. We tried to move up a little bit, it didn’t really work out,” Caserio said on Up & Adams. “At about the 18, 19, 20 range we started to get some calls about our pick, so we were putting the information up on the board. We had actually three different traded scenarios that were on the board at one time. We had trade scenarios, we were prepared to pick a player — you always have to be prepared to pick a player — and then we were on the clock, and a pick before, I think when Minnesota picked at 24 and after they picked we were able to consummate the trade with the Giants, so we scooted back there to the second round and then had the second pick there to start Friday.”