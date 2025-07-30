AFC Notes: Nick Chubb, Trevor Lawrence, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson is working on completing intermediate throws after proving that he’s more than capable of pushing the ball downfield.

“I feel like that will help our offense progress, and that will help us move the ball more,” Richardson said, via NY Times. “I was really working on that, working on my footwork, trying to make sure I am calm and ready to deliver the ball wherever it needs to be.”

Colts QB Daniel Jones isn’t worried about the competition between him and Richardson and is focused on mastering the offense.

“There’s so much work to do, especially for me learning the system, getting to know the guys, communication with coaches,” Jones said. “I think there’s plenty to kind of stay busy with and focus on that.”

Richardson shared a similar sentiment, adding that he’s competing with himself to maximize his potential.

“Of course, I am competing with Daniel, but I am also competing with myself, trying to be the better version of myself than I was last year,” Richardson said. “There are definitely things I could have worked on last year, so I am trying to improve on that and make sure I’m just available for the team whenever they need me.”

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said he’s excited about the possibilities of working in HC Liam Coen‘s system and the success others have had in the past in it.

“I have a ton of confidence in what we’re doing, and that feels really good,” Lawrence said, via NY Times. “From a scheme perspective, I’ve never been in a system like this. I’ve seen it work with other teams and players, and you can plug and play all these different types of quarterbacks and receivers, and they’ve all had success. That makes me excited for the group we have.”

Coen is giving Lawrence more control at the line of scrimmage, which involves giving him two plays and asking him to set his own protections.

“That’s where we’ll need him,” Coen said. “If I call a crappy play on third-and-8, how can you go put the team on your back and gain a first down? You might have to use your legs or run through somebody. You might have to go make a play. Ultimately, we’re trying to get him to the point to go play freely. Just go play, have fun, cut it loose, let it rip because this is your team, and everybody is going to have to play up to your standards every single day. To this point in his career, he hasn’t maybe always had to do that; he’s maybe had some vets who could lead their own groups. Now, it’s, ‘Dude, you need to lead all those guys. They’re looking to you, and we’re looking to you.’”

Coen has also asked Lawrence to be more of a vocal leader, which he hasn’t been in the past.

“It has to be natural,” Lawrence said. “I’ve also learned how important it is to speak up and hold people accountable, to set the standard, to let other guys know little things aren’t OK to let slide. Early in my career, it was hard for me. But this offseason, I let people know how critical the details are. I’ve gotten better at addressing all the little details and not letting things slide. I think that’s the first step for me.”

Texans

Texans RB Nick Chubb is on a new team after he suffered a serious knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season with the Browns, which was followed by a broken foot upon his return to the field in Cleveland. He is hopeful that he can bounce back in a new offense in Houston.

“I feel good,” Chubb said at a Monday press conference. “It’s been great to get a chance to come out here and play some more football; it’s been a while for me. I love it out here. It’s been great getting back.”

Texans

Texans RB Joe Mixon is expected to miss time after suffering foot and ankle injuries while working out away from the team. DeMeco Ryans didn’t have any updates on Mixon’s recovery.

“Nothing’s changed with Joe,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. “Joe is still working in the background. I know we get reports about Joe, nothing’s changed. He’s still working. Whenever it’s time for Joe to be back, he’ll be back. I know a lot of people want to report a lot of things about guys with injuries. My thing is this, ‘Are you really concerned about our guys or are you really just trying to get something out there?’ For me, I always put my players’ health and safety first and foremost. So, I care about the guys. So, you guys don’t hear me talking a lot about injuries because that’s their personal information. Guys are working through that and there’s nothing to report or get in an uproar about.”



Ryans has been impressed by veteran RB Nick Chubb, and he’s proving to be in “really good shape.”

“When it comes to Chubb, and how am I comparing him, he’s been through a lot,” Ryans said. “It’s not always going to be the same as his early years in the NFL. But what I hang my hat on with him is that this guy loves football. He’s physical. He plays the right way. He prepares himself the right way. He’s a really sharp guy when it comes to the protection scheme. He’s on it. He’s helping out the guys. Danny Barrett is doing a great job of bringing him along and getting him caught up to our scheme. Seeing him today, he definitely showed up in the pads. He’s a guy who can play physical behind his pads. He can eat out yardage. So, I’m excited to see him just play football. That’s what he’s always been. He’s always been a tremendous football player, especially when he’s healthy. So, he’s still working his way back. It looks like he’s in really good shape. He’ll continue to get better now going through camp. Everybody continues to get better the more you go through it, and I see the same with Chubb.”