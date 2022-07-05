AFC Notes: Nick Foles, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich said that he was eager to sign veteran QB Nick Foles because he thinks he’s the “perfect backup quarterback.”

“I wanted Nick to be on this team since I’ve been here, because I think he’s that good of a player,” Reich said, via Kevin Bowen of 1075TheFan. “I think he’s the perfect backup quarterback. It literally fell into our lap. We didn’t chase it. If it wouldn’t have worked out, we would have been happy with Sam (Ehlinger) but we’re really happy we got Nick.”

Reich feels that Foles has a proven ability to “squeak out a win or two” as a backup and play well in close games.

“You’ve got a guy in Nick Foles who has proven that he can do it at the biggest level and the biggest stage, in any kind of weather, in any kind of moment. I like to think of it that sometimes there are backups that can come in and manage a game and squeak out a win or two, and there are some that can throw for 500 yards and win a game. That’s what Nick has proven he can do. He can win a shootout. He can win the shootout and he can win a close game, make the key plays in a close game. I just think he adds good depth and now you’ve got two experienced guys. We’re incredibly fortunate.”

Foles reflected on the differences between being a starting quarterback and the backup role, acknowledging that he must always be prepared to play.

“When you’re a starter, you’re taking the reins of the team. You’re talking more,” Foles said. “Obviously, when you’re a backup, you’re always preparing to play, but your voice is going to be different. You’re going to be listening more. You’re going to be observing more. With me, it’s always being the biggest fan of whoever’s starting, to cheer (Ryan) on but to also know when they’re playing that I have their back. I think you can be prepared to play, but at the same time, you can want your buddy to succeed because then your team’s succeeding.”

Texans

Texans DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo said it was important for him to return back home after winning the Super Bowl with the Rams, adding that he wanted to return to his hometown and start giving back to the community.

“After winning the Super Bowl, I felt like it was very important to me to go home and start working in my community, so I decided to sign a deal with the Texans and start giving back as soon as I could,” Okoronkwo said, via Rams Wire. “At this point, now, I’m ready to go win another [Super Bowl]. I’ve celebrated and I’m just ready to get back to work. With my new team, there’s a lot of work to do. I’m very thankful and grateful for the experiences that I’ve had, but it’s time to get to work again.”

Titans

Titans fourth-round TE Chig Okonkwo feels he’s already “grown a ton” in his brief time with the organization.

“I think I have progressed a ton, especially when it comes to other things,” Okonkwo said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “You have to learn, you have to think, you have to see fronts, you have to be able to know the plays. … In that aspect, I think I’ve grown a ton since I’ve been here.”

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill confirmed that Okonkwo has made “big strides” during minicamp and thinks he provides their offense “another weapon”

“Chig’s done a great job for us,” Tannehill said. “He’s made some big strides this spring. I’m proud of the way he’s come in, learned what to do, and we’ll continue to push him on that. But just physically, to see his size, his strength, his speed, how he’s able to play through contact, he definitely gives us another weapon.”

Titans OC Todd Downing said they’ve challenged Okonkwo with a lot so far this offseason.

“We’ve asked him to do a lot,” Downing said. “We’ve thrown a lot at him. I think he’s handled it well. I think he’s hungry and eager to please. There are obviously some new roles and some assignments that we’ve given him. Those are always going to come with a little bit of a learning curve. But I think he’s doing a nice job with it.”