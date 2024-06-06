AFC Notes: Nico Collins, Treylon Burks, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars DC Ryan Nielsen is happy with fifth-round DE Trevis Gipson as depth behind their top edge rushers. Nielsen believes Gipson perfectly fits the profile they were looking for at that position.

“Coach Shuey was really big on bringing him, ‘Hey take a look at this guy. I have some history with him.’ Within what we do, he fits the mold,” Nielsen said, via Zach Goodall of the Jaguars Wire. “Haven’t played a play yet but excited about what we’ve seen on the tape. He’s a tireless worker, intelligent player, I think he’s got a bright future.”

Texans

Texans WR Nico Collins believes he has even more to prove after earning a second contract in Houston.

“This is unexplainable,” Collins said, via PFT. “This is something I’ve been wishing for since I was a little kid. I’ve been playing football since I was five or six years old. The dream is to make it to the league and get that second contract. God has blessed me with the opportunity. And, now, I got it. I feel like, now, it’s motivation. I feel like there’s more to be proved.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said OTs Tytus Howard and Laremy Tunsil are on pace to return for training camp after off-season surgeries. Still, neither was active at minicamp on Tuesday. (DJ Bien-Aime)

Titans

Titans WR Calvin Ridley offered praise for WR Treylon Burks, comparing him to Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, and even Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

“This dude is a freak. Like seriously, bro, he’s going to be a stud,” Ridley said, via Ben Arthur of FoxSports.com. “There’s no worries with him. I mean, what I see — he’s like Julio, A.J. Brown, he’s like T.O. A dude that big, that fast, man? I mean, he’s a stud. You don’t have to worry about him. He’s just got to learn, slow the game down, he’ll be alright.”