AFC Notes: Nico Collins, Will Levis, Joe Mixon, Texans, Titans

Texans

Texans RB Joe Mixon returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis after he suffered a sprained ankle against the Bears following an illegal hip drop tackle from Chicago LB T.J. Edwards.

“I felt good,” Mixon said Thursday, via Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com. “Obviously, been pretty much going back and forth trying to figure out when I might get back and start being able to participate in certain things. I think we’ll probably go to practice Friday, see what’s going on. And, obviously, that does come on a decision on whether to go or just wait another week. I’m just going to keep on working, and when it’s time to be out there, I’m going to do what I’ve got to do to show I’m the best on the field. It’s as simple as that.”

Texans OC Bobby Slowik and HC DeMeco Ryans both commented on the potential return of Mixon this week, likely eager to have their top running back return now that WR Nico Collins has been placed on injured reserve. Ryans also commented on the nature of the tackle that injured Mixon.

“Yeah, he’s progressing,” Slowik said of Mixon “It’s like all the guys that are working through stuff. He’s working his tail off every day and trying to get healthy as fast as he can.”

“For Joe and his injury, we will still evaluate that week to week,” Ryans mentioned. “We don’t know, as of right now, I can’t give you that answer, but we will see how Joe improves over the week. He is definitely been improving week to week. He’s been a great job attacking his rehab so we will see where he is as the week goes on. Joe is out because of that, the hip drop tackle and the NFL is doing a great job of communicating for an entire league how we want to tackle, and how we should tackle. And we’re trying to get that out of the game. I think some guys have been fined for making those illegal tackles, but the fine doesn’t get your guy back soon enough. So, it still hurt us that Joe was out and we just want to make sure, as a league, we’re doing a better job of eliminating the hip drop tackle, make sure we’re running our feet as defenders, and making sure we just get that out of the game.”

Wilson reports that S Jimmie Ward is expected to miss one or more games with a groin injury and that WR Robert Woods is currently in a walking boot and has been ruled out for Week 6. He adds that DE Derek Barnett is expected to play despite dealing with a shoulder injury.

Texans

Texans WR Nico Collins was recently placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. HC DeMeco Ryans said Collins will be back at some point later this season and it’s a time for other players to step up.

“Unfortunate that we’ll not have Nico, great player, best receiver in the league,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson. “He’ll be back at some point this season. Opportunity for other guys to step up and make the most of their opportunity, that’s what the league is about. A lot of guys who have stepped in when other guys are out have made a name for themselves and made some big plays in the league, so we’re looking for the same thing for whoever it may be.”

Texans QB C.J. Stroud reiterated that everyone needs to step up in Collins’ absence.

“With Nico out, everybody has to step up, even myself included, to pick up the slack where Nico isn’t playing,” Stroud said. “We definitely just have to hold each other accountable and just be better at that. (Diggs) is definitely going to be at the forefront of that.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said that QB Will Levis would start this Sunday after injuring his shoulder against the Dolphins.

“Will will start,” Callahan said, via Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. “No surprise there. He had a good week of practice and felt good. He threw well (in practice), and is looking good, ready to play.”