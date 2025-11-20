AFC Notes: Nico Collins, Xavier Restrepo, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts are currently considered underdogs going into Week 12’s matchup against the Chiefs. Indianapolis WR Michael Pittman said he wants teams to underestimate them.

“I would personally rather people underestimate us, just because it gives us that edge. For whatever reason, people don’t want to believe,” Pittman said, via Nathan Brown of the Indianapolis Star. “At the beginning of the season, there were experts telling us we were only going to win three games, and we saw that.”

Texans

Texans WR Nico Collins was a major factor in their Week 11 win over the Titans, recording nine receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown. Houston QB Davis Mills praised Collins for his playmaking ability.

“It’s incredible having him on your team: extremely reliable,” Mills said, via Aaron Wilson. “Nico’s going to make a big play if there needs to be one to be made. So, when I looked out and saw that they ended up running Cover 2 over there, clouded his side, we had the perfect route called for it and he was able to kind of find the honey hole behind the corner, outside the safety and I was able to deliver him a ball.”

Collins is grateful to have the faith of his teammates and coaches.

“Oh man, this team, they count on me,” Collins said. “I’m grateful. They give me the opportunity to just go out and make a play. Whenever my number is called, I have to go out there and execute. So, that’s my job.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans has also been impressed by Mills, who is filling in for C.J. Stroud.

“Davis and Nico, they’ve done it before and they continue to do it,” Ryans said. “They’re doing a good job. Davis is doing a good job of finding the right guy, throw it down there to No. 12 and he’s going to make a big play for us. Those guys are doing a really great job and it’s no bigger play than the 3rd-and-16, the play that Nico makes. The catch, to be able to get both feet down, it’s an outstanding play. Great job by Davis of giving them an opportunity to finish that play in bounds. When we needed a spark, we needed to get going, we started to feed the ball to our best player, Nico and he showed up and showed why he’s one of the best receivers in the league.”

Titans

Titans undrafted WR Xavier Restrepo has spent the duration of the 2025 season on Tennessee’s practice squad thus far. With receivers Calvin Ridley and Bryce Oliver on injured reserve, and fourth-round rookie Elic Ayomanor out with a hamstring injury, Restrepo is hoping to have his number called in Week 12.

“Only the Lord knows,” Restrepo said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “(If it is) I am just going to bring energy, bring play-making skills, and just give my everything for us to get a W on Sunday.”

Restrepo feels like he is “super-prepared” to play.

“I have been preparing my whole life for this opportunity,” Restrepo said. “Just because things haven’t gone exactly the way I wanted, they went the exact way I needed. I am super-prepared, my physical, mental, spiritual, I’m all there.”

Restrepo’s sprint was recently clocked at 21.5 miles per hour, which is an exceptional number considering his 4.8 40-yard dash at his pro day likely caused him to go undrafted. The receiver pointed out that he’s running the fastest he ever has.

“I’ve never run that fast in my life,” Restrepo said. “I feel like I have gotten so much better spiritually as well, knowing I have to wait my turn and it’s God’s time.”