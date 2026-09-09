AFC Notes: Nnamdi Madubuike, George Pickens, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals TE Erick All Jr. enters the third year of his career but hasn’t appeared since his rookie season after suffering a torn ACL that resulted in two different surgeries. All is cleared to play after initially being worried that he’d be limited in training camp.

“Honestly, I had no idea,” All said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “I kind of got worried they were going to (limit me). I’m glad they are not doing that. Because I was getting some work during camp, but I kind of felt like I needed more, so it feels good to hear that.”

All mentioned that some days his knee feels “a little different,” but he understands he’s still finishing up the healing process.

“There are some days where my knee feels a little weird or a little different, but it is still healing and everything is good,” All said.

All only appeared in six snaps over the preseason. He said the team’s medical staff had to hold him back from practicing.

“It was a point to where they sat me down, I sat down for a little week or so,” All said. “I missed a couple practices where I felt like I could do something, where I wanted to play through that kind of soreness in my knee.”

Ravens

Ravens HC Jesse Minter said DT Nnamdi Madubuike‘s status is “day-to-day” for the Ravens’ Week 1 opener against the Colts.

“He’s progressing really well. He’s been in a few team reps and done some things,” Minter said, via the team website. “To his credit, we’ve wanted this to be a really smart and proactive approach to get him ready to play football after dealing with what he went through, also the surgery that he went through. We feel good about where it’s at today. It’s still a day-to-day process, but we certainly have seen some things that indicate great things ahead for Nnamdi.”

Steelers

The Steelers controversially traded WR George Pickens to the Cowboys in 2025, instead acquiring WR DK Metcalf as a big-name addition. When appearing on “The Rich Eisen Show,” former HC Mike Tomlin said Pickens wasn’t necessarily developing in the ways he envisioned for his “long-range plans.”

“You draft young players that are talented. You help them develop,” Tomlin said. “If they’re developing in the right ways, if they fit your long-range plans, then you do second contract business with them. It didn’t happen for us with George, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that that he’s not going to be a spectacular player.”

Tomlin added that he needed players to take on more of a leadership role in their second contract, which wasn’t in Pickens’ wheelhouse.

“For us, I just thought it’s not only play, but it’s development in other areas, intangible areas,” Tomlin said. “I think when you’re a high dollar second contract guy, I think there’s some leadership responsibilities and things of that nature and I just don’t feel like that was in his natural wheelhouse. We felt better about about DK’s abilities in those areas.”