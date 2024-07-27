AFC Notes: Odell Beckham Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- The Bills plan to manage veteran LB Matt Milano‘s workload in training camp as he returns from a knee injury. (Sal Capaccio)
- Bills CB Kaiir Elam will rep with both the first and second-string defenses, per HC Sean McDermott. (Jay Skurski)
- McDermott mentioned the plan during the spring was for S Mike Edwards to run with the starters but he had to recover from shoulder surgery. (Alaina Getzenberg)
Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said they are taking things day-by-day when it comes to how much QB Tua Tagovailoa participates without a new contract: “It’s very fluid. We’re taking it day by day. Today, I’m expecting it to be kind of like OTAs, and we’ll take it from there.” (Adam Beasley)
- The Dolphins worked out WRs Justin Hall and Kyric McGowan, signing McGowan to a contract. (Aaron Wilson)
- McDaniel on WR Odell Beckham Jr. starting camp on the PUP list: “It wasn’t recent. It’s something we’re working through. We don’t want setbacks… We signed Odell to be Odell. We are making sure we get him back on the field the right way & hit the ground running.” (Cameron Wolfe)
Jets
- Jets HC Robert Saleh stated that fifth-round QB Jordan Travis is “going to take a little longer than we were hoping” in his rehab. (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Saleh adds OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and OT Morgan Moses are “trending towards” returning to practice next week. (Connor Hughes)
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Jets are working out CB Tre Swilling on Friday.
- New York is hosting free agent WR Justin Hall for a visit, per Matt Lombardo.
- Saleh noted the plan is to have first-round Olu Fashanu only work at LT. (Connor Hughes)
- He added WR Xavier Gipson is dealing with a leg injury and will miss a few weeks. (Andy Vazquez)
- Regarding third-round WR Malachi Corley, Saleh said he has a “long way to go” with route running. (Hughes)
