AFC Notes: Odell Beckham Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Bills

  • The Bills plan to manage veteran LB Matt Milano‘s workload in training camp as he returns from a knee injury. (Sal Capaccio)
  • Bills CB Kaiir Elam will rep with both the first and second-string defenses, per HC Sean McDermott. (Jay Skurski)
  • McDermott mentioned the plan during the spring was for S Mike Edwards to run with the starters but he had to recover from shoulder surgery. (Alaina Getzenberg)

Dolphins

  • Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said they are taking things day-by-day when it comes to how much QB Tua Tagovailoa participates without a new contract: “It’s very fluid. We’re taking it day by day. Today, I’m expecting it to be kind of like OTAs, and we’ll take it from there.” (Adam Beasley)
  • The Dolphins worked out WRs Justin Hall and Kyric McGowan, signing McGowan to a contract. (Aaron Wilson)
  • McDaniel on WR Odell Beckham Jr. starting camp on the PUP list: “It wasn’t recent. It’s something we’re working through. We don’t want setbacks… We signed Odell to be Odell. We are making sure we get him back on the field the right way & hit the ground running.” (Cameron Wolfe)

Jets

