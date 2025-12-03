AFC Notes: Omarion Hampton, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said he called a timeout during the Commanders’ two-point try to get a look at how the offense was going to line up.

“It’s kind of one of those Kodak situations where you want to just get a picture to see if they’re going to come back and give you the same look,” Payton said, via Around The NFL. “It was a zero pressure. So Nik’s the free rusher and the irony is the ball hit his club hand, but it was good play by him.”

Broncos QB Bo Nix embraces the pressure, as the team has had its fair share of close games recently.

“I was told a long time ago by one of my many offensive coaches that pressure is a privilege, and not many people get to be in that opportunity,” Nix said. “So, if it’s going to be me who gets this opportunity, I am going to make the best of it. It doesn’t always go your way. Fortunately for us, it’s gone our way in these games. Last year, we were on the opposite end of these close ones, so I understand what it’s like to be on the other side of things. But you just, kind of, keep moving on, and you’ve got to have a belief that you’re just going to find a way.”