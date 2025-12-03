AFC Notes: Omarion Hampton, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
Broncos HC Sean Payton said he called a timeout during the Commanders’ two-point try to get a look at how the offense was going to line up.
“It’s kind of one of those Kodak situations where you want to just get a picture to see if they’re going to come back and give you the same look,” Payton said, via Around The NFL. “It was a zero pressure. So Nik’s the free rusher and the irony is the ball hit his club hand, but it was good play by him.”
Broncos QB Bo Nix embraces the pressure, as the team has had its fair share of close games recently.
“I was told a long time ago by one of my many offensive coaches that pressure is a privilege, and not many people get to be in that opportunity,” Nix said. “So, if it’s going to be me who gets this opportunity, I am going to make the best of it. It doesn’t always go your way. Fortunately for us, it’s gone our way in these games. Last year, we were on the opposite end of these close ones, so I understand what it’s like to be on the other side of things. But you just, kind of, keep moving on, and you’ve got to have a belief that you’re just going to find a way.”
Chargers
- Per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, there’s optimism that Chargers first-round RB Omarion Hampton could return in Week 14 after missing the last seven games with an ankle issue.
- Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on Hampton’s timeline: “We opened his window, and we certainly wouldn’t have done that 21-day window if he wasn’t close. I feel like he’s been on track, and we’ll let the week play out again.” (Popper)
Chiefs
Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked during a virtual interview about the connection between QB Patrick Mahomes and WR Rashee Rice.
“Yeah, they’re (wide receivers) doing okay,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire.com. “I was proud of one (Xavier Worthy) and four (Rashee Rice), they both pushed through some nagging things there with the ankle and the hamstring to get themselves out there and actually get out and play. They had some good plays and big plays for us. For the most part, yeah, they’re on the same page with the quarterback (Patrick Mahomes).”
