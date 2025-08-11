AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Bo Nix, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton thinks Bo Nix is going to be one of the league’s “top quarterbacks” and is confident of him going into the second year of his career.

“This guy’s going to be one of the top quarterbacks in our league for a while,” Payton said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I think that the people that are seeing him live, it’s not a secret anymore. In Year 2, you see all the things that you begin to count on, like he’s spitting out the plays quicker, he’s in and out of the huddle quicker. He certainly can handle the volume. It’s been fun to work with.”

Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes enters the 2025 season following the Chiefs’ disastrous 40-22 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl 59. Mahomes reflected on their Super Bowl loss, saying they need to come back strong like they did after losing Super Bowl 55 to the Buccaneers.

“When you make it that far and then you’re at the end, it just hurts,” Mahomes said, via Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “You put so much hard work into it. So, losing on that final step is always hard. But it’s how you respond. I thought we responded well after that last Super Bowl loss, just kind of building back and getting even better and winning a couple more championships. So, now it’s about, ‘Where are we going to go now? Are we going to get even better from that loss? Are we going to find ways to make everyone better, not just one person?’ I feel like we’ve done that in camp. But you can’t prove it until you go out there and do it.”

Mahomes has identified plays he missed last season that he previously would execute.

“There’s stuff we’ve got to get better at,” Mahomes said. “Especially myself. There’s plays on the football field that I didn’t make last year, that I’ve made in previous years. At the end of the day, I’m going to do whatever it takes to win, whether that’s passing for a lot of yards, not passing for a lot of yards. But I think if I play better, that’s going to make it better for the team. So, I’ve got to be better at executing whenever the shots are there, making those throws. Because that’s going to alleviate pressure on our defense and make them play more free and make the team play more free.”

Mahomes added that losing the Super Bowl gives him a little extra motivation going into 2025.

“It just gives you a little extra in some of the workouts and those film sessions, to try to find the little things to get even better,” Mahomes said. “You try to do that when you have success, but at the same time when you have success you can sometimes be complacent. Obviously, you don’t want to lose the game, but it can give you a little bit more motivation to be even better.”

Raiders

Raiders RB Zamir White has emerged as someone who can potentially become the short-yardage and goal-line back, according to HC Pete Carroll.

“He really has sent a message that he’s the hammer,” Carroll said, via Raiders Wire. “I love having different styles of running backs. His physicality that we’ve been celebrating with him, and we tell him we like the way he runs. Don’t try to be something that you’re not. Run heavy and run thick and tough like he does. I’m really excited about what he’s done.”