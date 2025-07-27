AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Camp Buzz For Chargers Rookie Skill Players, Chiefs

“He’s an awesome dude,’’ Trautman said, via 9News. “He works really hard. Everyone respects him. So kudos to him he’s an amazing person. First off, I love that. It’s hard when you have a room where guys are returning, I think if you’re an upstairs person or a coach, you think we need to put that type of personality in the room. Regardless of who you add. Even if you add an Evan Engram, a premier tight end in the league, you want to make sure his personality matches. And yes, our two roles are different. He’s a tight end but he’s also like a hybrid. He has a different body type. He’s very athletic. Very twitchy, moves a certain way. There’s probably two tight ends who move like him and it’s him and another guy I played with in New Orleans, Juwan Johnson. There’s other guys with a little more production but movement skills, it’s insane. My role is, mainly and largely, a blocker. And fortunately, I’m in an offense that’s committed to the run and wants to use guys like us in that role.”

Trautman added that people want to return to Denver and pointed out the team has one of the highest player retention rates in the NFL.

“So it’s not like we lost our players and lost our culture,’’ Trautman said. “We have those guys and we’re going to continue to do the things that got us out of that expectation of over/under five and a half wins and we win 10. We still have that same hunger and it also helps to play in a city that has a franchise like the Broncos because there’s an expectation there. It’s an expectation that looms over you. You walk in the building and you see three Lombardi Trophies. There’s a certain feeling you get from that. We’re still hungry. You look at our roster last year and sure you could have said five and a half wins because people didn’t know how good Nik Bonitto was. People didn’t know how good Jonathon Cooper was. People knew Zach Allen was good, but they didn’t know he was elite. Pat Surtain was the best defensive player in the league. And then offensively people were like, ‘Well, you have a rookie quarterback.’ And certain draft people were disrespecting the pick a little bit. And guess what? That pick winds up hitting and that fixes a lot of other things that might be going on. I mean, we have arguably the best offensive line in the league. Which you can build anything around that.”

Chargers

The Chargers picked up several offensive players in the 2025 NFL Draft, including first-round RB Omarion Hampton, second-round WR Tre Harris, fifth-round WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith and fifth-round TE Oronde Gadsden. Herbert said each of the rookies has done well learning their system.

“I think it’s always great to have playmakers like that, guys that are able to stretch the field,” Herbert said, via Eric Smith of the team’s site. “Like we talked about earlier, they picked it up really quickly. It’s always tough learning a new offense and going through that process, but those guys have picked it up.”

Herbert is confident each of their new players will help open up their offense.

“You head out to the practice field and you understand they know what they’re doing,” Herbert said. “Yeah, we’re going to make mistakes here or there, but they’ve done such a great job of just applying what they learned in the film room and taking it to the practice field. Obviously, there are things we can continue to clean up through OTAs, but to have guys like that, it definitely opens up our offense.”

The Chargers tried out WR JaQuae Jackson, WR Cade Johnson, and DB Ja’seem Reed.

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said he’s going to put an emphasis on pushing the ball down the field more this season.

“We got to keep doing it, though, and we got great corners, so that’s going to be a lot of challenges for us,” Mahomes said, via PFT. “But even on some of those that we throw incomplete, that we’re throwing down the field, we can talk through those routes and talk through that stuff. And so that’s the mindset is getting back to throwing the ball down the field, and if we can do that, it’ll open up the rest of the offense.”