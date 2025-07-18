AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos are returning the same starting five offensive linemen this season, with LT Garett Bolles, LG Ben Powers, C Luke Wattenberg, RG Quinn Meinerz, and RT Mike McGlinchey set to protect QB Bo Nix for the second straight season.

“I will say that’s one of the rarest things I’ve ever been a part of,” McGlinchey said, via BroncosWire.com. “That’s a pretty cool deal. We understand the responsibility of our group to be at the forefront of this football team. The standard that we’ve set for our building, it’s our job next year to go exceed it.We have — not just the starting five — but the whole room is a bunch of guys that are committed to getting better and committed to upholding the standard that we’ve now set for what we’re capable of. Now the standard’s set. We have to beat the standard, and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said he’s spoken with former Patriots QB Tom Brady in length this offseason and has given him motivation to achieve all that he’s done throughout his career.

“I think [legacy is] always in the back of your mind — even from the beginning of my career,” Mahomes said, via PFT. “But at the end of the day, it’s about taking it a day at a time — a day, and a day, and a day, just continuing to do that. That’s something that I’ve been conscious of, of knowing how blessed I am to be in Kansas City, to have all these great players around me. And having Tom, a guy like that say that, just motivates me even more. I’ve actually talked to Tom a good amount this offseason. It’s cool that he wants to give me advice. He doesn’t have to be like that. He’s such a good dude. And I have so much respect for him, and I’ll take any advice he gives me.”

Raiders

The Raiders added several veteran linebackers to their defense with Germaine Pratt, Elandon Roberts and Devin White. Las Vegas HC Pete Carroll said Pratt gives their defense “flexibility,” while Roberts and White have also been doing well in their offseason program.

“He’s a really hard-nosed kid, tough kid, played a lot of football, really healthy, has played all the positions to give us flexibility that can really help us,” Carroll said, via RaidersWire. “We’ve been really pleased with Elandon [Roberts], he did a great job taking over the leadership position and Devin [White] has done a really nice job too. Put these three guys together when they’re on the field at the same time, that’s a loaded up group. They’re all tough, they’re all physical, they’re all downhill players which is the style that we love to play with. So, I was really pleased that [GM] Johnny [Spytek] was able to get that done.”