AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Courtland Sutton, Tyree Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton recently signed a four-year, $92 million contract extension. Sutton said he took less money to help Denver field a strong roster.

“It wasn’t about me,” Sutton said, via Sean Keeler of the Denver Post. “At the end of the day, yes, we work in a business of compensation. (There’s) talent in that locker room, guys that are coming up, that are trying to get their second contract. I was blessed to be able to get my third. They put the work in just the same way as I have. And some of those guys have more accolades than I have when it comes to the NFL side of things … and to be able to sign the deal that we did, it gives us a chance to keep those guys around.”

Sutton reiterated that his deal will help the Broncos “keep a lot of really good players around.”

“The deal that we wound up signing is a great deal, and it was very beneficial to myself,” Sutton said. “And it gives us a chance to be able to keep a lot of really good players around on this team and for years to come.”

Sean Payton said Sutton provides a great example to their younger players on how to be a professional.

“If you didn’t say a word, the young guys watch his preparation and his work ethic,” Payton said. “Obviously, his experience (rubs off) with all of those players. But it really starts with this preparation in here (and) onto the field. He’s everything you want in a pro.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said it’s on him to force defenses to challenge him and find the open spots downfield.

“I have to be better at throwing the ball down the field. Obviously, we weren’t good enough there,” Mahomes said, via Fox Sports. “If teams are going to challenge us at the line of scrimmage, if teams are going to challenge us to throw the ball deep, we have to show that we can do that. If we can do that — it starts with me and giving guys a chance — I think it is really going to open up the offense and make us a better team in general.”

Raiders

Raiders DE Tyree Wilson will be leaned on heavily by the team after the release of veteran DT Christian Wilkins. Wilson notes that he was able to turn his play up a notch in the final eight games of the season.

“After that bye week, [I] went home and kind of gathered my thoughts. And I watched the tape, and I wasn’t [where] I want to be,” Wilson said, via ESPN’s Ryan McFadden. “And every week, [I] kept growing and I’m trying to [carry] that into this year.”

“We’re moving [ Wilson] around, trying to see what we can do and work in complement with our other rushers,” HC Pete Carroll said of Wilson. “But I’m really enthused about how he’s shown his effort and his concern about doing things really hard and full speed and all that. So that’s a really good sign. He’s a marvelous looking athlete. We’re giving everybody a chance, mix guys with the ones and the twos all the way throughout just to gather a bunch of information. There’s no rush. But it’s a good spot because there’s enough guys that have something to show you, and so we just got to give them the right opportunities and see if we can draw out the best in them.”