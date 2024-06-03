AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Jarrett Stidham, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham is no stranger to competition and is planning to bring his A-game when competing for Denver’s starting quarterback job in 2024.

“I’ve dealt with this before when I was in New England with Mac Jones,” Stidham said, via the team website. “It’s a business and I totally understand it, but at the same time, I’m here to compete. I’m not going to just sit down and let someone else walk in here and [just take the role]. I’m going to work my butt off to get the job. I’m super excited about it.”

Chiefs

When speaking to the media, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shared his excitement to be surrounded by playmakers he can build chemistry with this offseason. Kansas City added speedy WRs Marquise Brown and first-rounder Xavier Worthy to a group that included WR Rashee Rice and TE Travis Kelce.

“I’m excited,” Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk. “Hollywood’s been making plays all week long since we started OTAs, practicing against the defense. Seeing X-Man running, how fast he is, and then adding to guys like Rashee and Travis, and the tight end we got, Wiley, and Noah Gray. It’s cool to have weapons. It’s cool to have these guys out there that want to go out there and be great. . . . I think we’re going to be a hard team to beat when the season comes around.”

Raiders

Raiders RB Zamir White talked about taking on a leadership role as he heads into the 2024 season as the team’s go-to running back.

“Most definitely, because last year my role was more like a quiet guy just like, when they need me, I’m here,” White said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “But yeah, that’s about it last year-wise. But now I have to grow back into that vocal leader and I’m just showing them on the field, every single day.”