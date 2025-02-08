AFC Notes: Patrick Surtain DPOY, Chargers Free Agents, Andy Reid, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain won the Defensive Player of the Year and credited HC Sean Payton for creating a winning atmosphere in Denver this season.

“Good to have a coach with some swag,” Surtain said of Payton, via Pro Football Talk. “We really honed in on the brotherhood,”

Broncos scout Rob Paton is leaving to join Darren Mougey and become the Jets’ co-director of player personnel. Paton’s uncle is Broncos GM George Paton. (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Daniel Popper of The Athletic ranks the Chargers’ top 10 impending free agents going into the offseason.

Although Popper expects OLB Khalil Mack to test the open market, he thinks Los Angeles is in the “driver’s seat” given they still have a competitive roster under HC Jim Harbaugh .

to test the open market, he thinks Los Angeles is in the “driver’s seat” given they still have a competitive roster under HC . Popper thinks DL Poona Ford will have a “sizeable market” after signing a one-year, $2 million contract last offseason.

will have a “sizeable market” after signing a one-year, $2 million contract last offseason. Popper considers S Elijah Molden an “integral part” of the Chargers’ defense and should be “high on the priority list” for Los Angeles this offseason.

an “integral part” of the Chargers’ defense and should be “high on the priority list” for Los Angeles this offseason. With RB J.K. Dobbins , Popper writes he proved he’s still a difference maker as a runner, pass-catcher, and blocker.

, Popper writes he proved he’s still a difference maker as a runner, pass-catcher, and blocker. Popper points out DL Teair Tart earned a rotational role after signing a minimum contract in August.

earned a rotational role after signing a minimum contract in August. As for CB Kristian Fulton , Popper believes he was playing toward a big payday over the first half of the year, but waned down the stretch.

, Popper believes he was playing toward a big payday over the first half of the year, but waned down the stretch. Popper could see WR Josh Palmer garnering interest as a third receiver on the open market.

garnering interest as a third receiver on the open market. Popper also thinks CB Asante Samuel Jr. should have a market given he’s a young outside cornerback.

should have a market given he’s a young outside cornerback. Popper feels DL Morgan Fox has proven he deserves a rotational role somewhere.

has proven he deserves a rotational role somewhere. Regarding LB Denzel Perryman, Popper points out his durability issues are concerning at this stage of his career.

Popper points out his durability issues are concerning at this stage of his career. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that Clemson is hiring Chargers director of college scouting Kevin Kelly as director of player evaluation and acquisition.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid believes that his team is well prepared ahead of their Super Bowl matchup with the Eagles.

“We’re in a good spot,” Reid said, via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “You’ve got to make sure you stay focused the next couple of days and keep getting yourself ready. We’ll get a walk-through in tomorrow and then go play.”