AFC Notes: Patrick Surtain II, Xavier Worthy, Michael Mayer, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II is fresh off winning the Defensive Player of the Year award. Surtain said there is always room to improve, but his ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl.

“There’s always something out there to do better,” Surtain said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s site. “Why not get another one? Why not get more All-Pros? … But I think the main goal is to win the Super Bowl, at the end of the day. That’s why I play the game, is to win. I think that’s the end goal for me.”

Denver made headline additions of S Talanoa Hufanga and LB Dre Greenlaw to their defense. Surtain thinks both players bring a “winning atmosphere.”

“Those guys are going to come in and bring that winning atmosphere,” Surtain said. “They’ve been to Super Bowls. They know how to win at a high level. So, adding that to the team will only make our team even better.”

Surtain acknowledged their higher expectations going into 2025 and thinks they need to “stay level-headed.”

“We try to stay level-headed, stay grounded, be where our feet are and just grind and perfect our craft each and every day,” Surtain said.

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy said during a recent media appearance that HC Andy Reid told the team to be prepared to dig in after they had problems stretching out the field in 2024.

“Coach [Andy] Reid told us during OTAs, Phase I, ‘When you come back, get your hamstrings ready,’” Worthy said during an appearance on Up & Adams. “So, he kind of knew that we were going to be going a little deep in practice, so we kind of got our bodies and our minds ready [for] what we were going to be doing in practice.”

Worthy was also asked about the possibility that he could be returning punts this season.

“Oh man, I don’t know,” Worthy said. “Stay tuned. Stay tuned. I can’t drop that yet. I think every time I touch the ball, I’m liable to score, so if I have that chance to be on punt return and change the game for my team, I’m gonna do it.”

Raiders

Speaking on the team’s social media account, Raiders TE Michael Mayer feels like he is fitting in with the offense, even though TE Brock Bowers had a breakout rookie season while Mayer was away from the team due to personal issues.

“It’s been a great spring here. I’m so excited to be back here, and it’s been very fun. The new coaching staff has been great. Everything’s great,” Mayer said, via the team’s YouTube channel. “These coaches know what I can do and what I can put out on that field, and it’s obviously only going to be better out there with Brock Bowers, with Ian Thomas, those other two tight ends. The tight end room as a whole, we’re very, very close. We’re a close-knit community, and we’ve had a great spring so far, and we’re really, really excited to just help this football team in any way we can, man. We got a lot of good tight ends in that room, and I think Chip knows it. I think PC knows it, and we’re excited to kind of get this thing going.”

Mayer knows that OC Chip Kelly plans to use two tight ends at times and is ignoring rumors that the team will move him.

“With me and Brock, it’s pretty interesting because we do a lot of 12-personnel stuff, and, you know, this spring we’ve also been doing a lot of 13-personnel too, which has been awesome. It’s been a lot of fun. So, I won’t speak any more to the 13-personnel, I’ll save that for the season, but I got to be ready to do a lot of everything,” Mayer added. “I got to block, I got to pass pro, and I got to run routes, and I got to be able to catch the ball, and that’s just what it comes down to. If Chip wants to head me out there on that field, I got to be able to run routes, I got to be able to make people miss, and I got to be able to score touchdowns, and when he asks me to block, I’m going to go out there and block 100 percent the most I can, the best I can, and work my hardest and go from there.”