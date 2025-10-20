AFC Notes: Pete Carroll, Andy Reid, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos DL Malcolm Roach made his season debut in Week 7 after missing the first five games with a calf injury suffered in practice. Roach admitted he needed to be back on the field and reflected on the journey getting back from injury to start the season.

“As much as they said they needed me, I think I needed them more,” Roach said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “Just getting back on the field was great, a blessing. I put in a lot of work to get back out there. And the result that we got at the end of the day was great. Felt great to be back with my guys and for us to perform like we did is always a great showing.”

“It’s always tough, especially getting hurt in practice/ We always say if you get hurt, you want to get hurt in a game. Don’t want to get hurt regardless but putting in the work, it was time I was able to reflect, focus on my body a little bit more, focus on deficiencies and things like that. Just put in work by myself just knowing I was going to have my number called soon, tried my hardest to stay in shape and stay ready for the guys. Everything worked out pretty good.”

Broncos HC Sean Payton was asked if he’d consider giving up playcalling duties even for a short time: “I think we’re comfortable as an offensive staff as to how we’re operating.” (Parker Gabriel)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he hopes both OC Matt Nagy and DC Steve Spagnuolo get another shot to be a head coach in their careers.

“I’m his biggest fan — and ‘Spags’ [defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo] likewise,” Reid said, via Chiefs Wire. “So, listen, if they have that opportunity, more power to them. … I hope he gets that opportunity, for sure. Tremendous coach and person.”

Reid after shutting out the Raiders and his friend Pete Carroll 31-0: “My heart goes out to Pete… the injuries are crushing for him. Especially when 98 goes out of the game… I know it’s the Raiders – but I hate seeing that happen.” (Lindsey Thiry)

Reid didn't have an update on first-round LT Josh Simmons' injury and told the group "to move on from it." (Cody Tapp)

Raiders

Raiders HC Pete Carroll said after the team’s scoreless, blowout loss to the Chiefs that he honestly didn’t see it coming due to the team’s preparation.

“This was a game that I didn’t see coming. We had prepared really well,” Carroll said, via Pro Football Talk. “They’re a terrific team, they did everything that they do, they played really well in all phases and kept us totally at bay. We couldn’t make a first down and couldn’t get off the field. We have a lot of work to do and we have a lot of catching up to do.”

Raiders HC Pete Carroll commented on their 2-5 start: “I’m surprised that we’re not farther along than we are…I’m trying to show that we can play really balanced football.” (Paul Gutierrez)

commented on their 2-5 start: “I’m surprised that we’re not farther along than we are…I’m trying to show that we can play really balanced football.” (Paul Gutierrez) Carroll talked about how they can best utilize the bye week: “Gives us a chance in two weeks to get 3 or 4 guys back out there…Brock should be ready to go. Jakobi should be ready to go. Maxx, too. Big chance for self-scouting. That’s what we’re focusing on.” (Gutierrez)

He told reporters TE Brock Bowers and WR Jakobi Meyers should be ready to return after the bye week on November 2nd against the Jaguars. (Adam Schefter)