AFC Notes: Pete Carroll, Kareem Hunt, Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, Raiders

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said that he is seeing a different, more mature version of RB Kareem Hunt in his second stint with the team.

“I mean, he just said he wanted to be there, I knew he had changed,” Reid said Monday, via NFL.com. “I had spent some time with him at Pat’s (Mahomes) wedding. He’s got a good heart, even when he went through his deal, he’s got a good heart. I had confidence that he could jump in and help us. I knew he wanted to redeem himself amongst the community and kind of get that part that people can change and ‘I’m changed’ is what he’s saying, so I think that’s been a positive.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said he tries to “maximize every moment” and is treating this Super Bowl like an individual game instead of what could be the team’s third straight championship.

“I put every single season as its own season,” Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk. “Every team is different. You get new guys, you get guys that have to step up in different roles. I just go about my business and try to prepare everybody to be in the best possible situation to succeed. Obviously, it will be awesome. I think it will be something that I look back at the end of my career if we’re able to go out there and get that three-peat, but at the same time, you just treat it as one season and one Super Bowl run, which is always hard to do.”

Raiders HC Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek confirmed that they are on the same page regarding the future of the franchise while speaking to the media.

“Oh, man, I think it’s a perfect mesh opportunity for us to show you how important it is for this relationship to be at the tip of the spear for our program,” Carroll said, via ESPN. “His background, his mentality, his devotion to character and football and the game [show] respect for what it takes to make this thing strong, right? It has just hit me right in my heart, so I’m thrilled about sharing the years and the experience with the energy and the juice that he brings, and so it’s going to work out great.”

“My first order of business is going to begin with Coach here,” Spytek commented. “We’re going to talk more about the kind of player we want, what it looks like at every position, the kind of person we want to meet . . . both of us will continue to talk about that. What does it mean to be a Raider? What are the qualities that we’re going to stand for? What are the qualities that everybody who comes into this building is going to stand for? I take that very personally and very seriously as a responsibility of mine . . . what our character will be, will be our faith, in a sense.”