AFC Notes: Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, Andy Reid, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos EDGE Nik Bonitto deflected Commanders QB Marcus Mariota’s pass to win the game in overtime, and when asked by reporters how the team escaped with a win, HC Sean Payton didn’t agree. “We didn’t escape. We won,” Payton said, via Michael Phillips of the Associated Press. “The journey of a good team’s season involves games like this. And then you believe you can do it again.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said that despite the team’s dwindling playoff hopes, he is not ready to give up on the season.

“If you’re coming to me,” Reid said, via ESPN, “we’re going to go after you every game, and that’s how we roll. We’re going to tickle your tonsils on every play, every game. But that’s the attitude we’re coming in with, and then you let the chips fall where they may.”

Penalties have killed the Chiefs’ momentum this season, as they’ve committed fifth-most in the NFL.

“We have to make sure we take care of business with the penalties, keep working our fundamentals and techniques,” Reid said. “Not saying I agree with all of them, or half of them [against Dallas]. But they took place. We’re not going to use that as an excuse.”

Despite the struggles, Reid believes that his team has been in every game and it comes down to one or two plays.

“You’re one or two plays away, and that’s what this game is,” Reid said. “You look at our season, we’re one or two plays off, and we take care of that — whether it’s a penalty at a crucial time, a possible turnover somewhere, or having a chance to create a turnover — we are right in position where if we can figure out those two, three plays, you flip this around.”

Raiders

The Raiders made a change at offensive coordinator before Week 13, as they fired Chip Kelly in favor of QB coach Greg Olson. Las Vegas HC Pete Carroll believes they still have a long way to go on offense and didn’t expect them to be drastically different that quickly.

“Offensively, to have an expectation that we’re gonna flip-flop and all of the sudden be ripping, which we would have liked to have seen that, but that didn’t happen,” coach Pete Carroll said, via ESPN’s Ryan McFadden. “We’re a ways away.”

Raiders first-round RB Ashton Jeanty explained what he felt was different with their offense under Olson, but thinks it ultimately comes down to player execution.

“Just maybe a better sequence of running plays to set up other plays during the game, but it still came down to executing at the end of the day,” Jeanty said.