AFC Notes: Philip Rivers, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Titans

Philip Rivers

Colts QB Philip Rivers dismissed any possible idea that he could return for the 2026 season.

“There’s no chance,” Rivers said, via PFT. “It was a place I’d been, a team I was familiar with, the offense was exactly the same, a coach I knew, it was all those things, our football season was over, all those things made it the perfect storm.”

Rivers insisted that he will get back to coaching, not playing.

“I’m back to the sideline,” Rivers said. “This was a fun three-week blur that nobody saw coming, including myself. And that’ll be it.”

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson said he still has vision issues after fracturing his orbital bone in his face, but is confident about his future in the NFL.

“But every day is going to be a day for improvement or healing,” he said, via ESPN. “Obviously, my eye’s not 100 percent, but it’s getting there day-by-day and I don’t really notice it on the field much.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen said “vision limitations” were the reason why Richardson hasn’t been on the field yet.

“It’s just a smart thing,” Steichen said. “Obviously, putting him out there with vision limitations [and] something happens, not a good idea.”

Richardson has been working with the scout team and is still getting reps within the system even though he hasn’t played.

“Some plays, I catch myself out there throwing it, fitting it into spots that I was doing before,” he said. “So that definitely feels good. But there were a few plays that the defense did get me. It kind of hit me, like, ‘Man, maybe I should have did this or that.’ But it’s just football. I’ve been making plays out there, and I’m excited to be back out there for sure.”

Titans

Titans ST coordinator John Fassel on the special teams group in Tennessee: “It’s been an absolute joy for me, I’ve enjoyed the process. I just embraced the guys we’ve had and tried to keep it simple and develop chemistry.” ( ST coordinatoron the special teams group in Tennessee: “It’s been an absolute joy for me, I’ve enjoyed the process. I just embraced the guys we’ve had and tried to keep it simple and develop chemistry.” ( Wyatt