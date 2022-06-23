AFC Notes: Quenton Nelson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

After 14 years with the Falcons, veteran QB Matt Ryan ended up having the opportunity to go elsewhere following Atlanta’s failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson. So naturally he reached out to Rams QB Matthew Stafford to ask about his experience leaving Detroit for Los Angeles.

“I talked to Matthew Stafford right after, and before I got traded, when the possibility was out there,” Ryan said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “He was like, ‘Don’t get me wrong, you love the experience that you’ve had the entire time, and you love the continuity and the people that you know,’ but it’s a bit like going to that first day of high school, where you switch schools and you’re going in trying to meet people. There’s that nervous, anxious excitement that comes with it. I think all the firsts you tick off along the way, whether it’s first game, first whatever, all those things will have that kind of feel.”

CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry writes that Colts G Quenton Nelson easily has a case to be the NFL’s highest-paid interior lineman. Jaguars G Brandon Scherff currently holds that distinction at $16.5 million a year.

Jaguars

Jaguars RB James Robinson will likely be sharing the carries with RB Travis Etienne this season once he returns from a torn Achilles and is taking the time to rehab his body before the upcoming season.

“I’m just letting my body recover,” Robinson said, according to Jaguars.com. “I’m not trying to rush anything. My body is recovering, and I’m just trying to get stronger. I’m out here running, and it feels pretty good to be back running. When I’m ready, I’ll be ready. You guys know.”

“I’m very excited,” Robinson said of Etienne. “Last year was just a bummer. You couldn’t see him do what he does. This year, just watching him practice and everything, I think he’ll be great.”

Robinson is unlikely to be ready for training camp, per John Reid of Jacksonville.com.

Texans

Texans ST coach Frank Ross said the team is going to continue to involve perimeter players in the return game to help maximize depth on special teams.

“If there’s a defensive back that’s not catching punts post-practice and getting work in the period, you’re wrong,” Ross said, via Texans Wire. “The more value you can add as a wide receiver, defensive back, or running back. We’ve got to have depth that can handle the ball on the starting 53-man roster and then on the active 48.”

Ross added that Texans first-round CB Derek Stingley will be involved in the return game as well.

“Stingley, he will be a guy in the mix as well,” Ross said.