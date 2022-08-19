AFC Notes: Quenton Nelson, Colts, Texans, Titans, Malik Willis

Colts

Colts owner Jim Irsay said that it’s “always been the plan” to get G Quenton Nelson‘s extension finalized and is confident about a deal getting done.

“Well, right now we aren’t doing anything – I mean it’s a process that the talks go on. It’s always been the plan to get that done, and I see that getting done. I really do. It’s just a question of timing and moving towards an agreement, like always that favors both sides and is good for both sides. We’ve never had a problem there when you look at the history of the franchise with our outstanding players going into their second contracts whether it’s been Reggie Wayne, Marvin Harrison or whoever. So, I see that getting done,” said Irsay, via ColtsWire.

Irsay added that they are excited about the team’s veteran leadership, defense, special teams, and offensive players like RB Jonathan Taylor and QB Matt Ryan.

“We’re really excited about that and we really feel this is an outstanding football team with a lot of veteran leadership. It’s proven that we can get more turnovers than anyone in the league, it’s the best special teams group in the league, that it has the best running back along with obviously the great player in Tennessee. So, there is so many positive things and I think Matt Ryan has been everything we hoped and dream for. I know how happy the whole organization is, having his leadership going into the season. Obviously, we think we have two great backups as well. We’re really, really excited. I think we have a reason to be.”

As for winning the AFC South, Irsay is aware that they must defeat the Titans.

“We know going into it, it’s about Tennessee, it’s about winning the division. It’s about going against those guys who have been very tough and they do a great job there getting their players ready to play football in a tough, physical way. So, it’s always tough going against those guys, but we know that’s what we have to do, that’s what we have to overcome if we want to get where we want to get.”

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith isn’t ready to declare a starter at running back just yet despite fourth-round RB Dameon Pierce‘s explosive preseason debut. Smith believes that it’s important to let the process play out and wait to see who steps up and claims the starting role between Pierce and veterans Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead.

“I think you let guys play,” Smith said, via PFT. “They kind of tell you who should start, who should be on the roster, how many plays they should get. We’ve been going through training camp, practice, we’ve seen a lot, but to see guys finish, I thought that was a big game. Of course, we talked a lot about Dameon. Then you have history a little bit, too, on what we’ve seen from some of the veteran players. It’s good competition there. They all have a certain strength, and we’ll let it play out.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel explained that the team prioritized developing rookie QB Malik Willis as quickly as possible in the system, which is the reason he’s gotten more reps than QB Logan Woodside.

“I just think we have to continue to develop Malik in the system,” Vrabel said, via Titans Wire. “We’ve had conversations with Logan about his opportunity to compete. But I also feel like we have to see how quickly we can bring Malik along.”