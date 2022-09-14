AFC Notes: Quenton Nelson Contract Details, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

According to Pro Football Talk, Colts G Quenton Nelson ‘s four-year, $80 million extension includes a $31 million signing bonus and base salaries of $4 million, $6 million, $19 million, $14.563 million and $16 million.

‘s four-year, $80 million extension includes a $31 million signing bonus and base salaries of $4 million, $6 million, $19 million, $14.563 million and $16 million. His salaries in 2022 and 2023 are guaranteed at signing, while his 2024 base is guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed the fifth day of the 2023 league year.

There are also $2 million offseason roster bonuses in 2025 and 2026 due on the fifth day of their respective league years.

Colts Frank Reich on the team cutting K Rodrigo Blankenship : HCon the team cutting K George Bremer)

George Bremer) Colts second-round WR Alec Pierce developed mild concussion symptoms following Week 1 and is now in concussion protocol. (Joel A. Erickson)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson had high praise of first-round DE Travon Walker after recording an interception in Week 1.

“It’s a great athletic play,” Pederson said, via John Shipley of FanNation. “Sometimes they just fall into that, great vision on his part to make that play. Good to see. He played well. There’s some room for improvement in his game, but I think overall he did some good things.”

As for first-round LB Devin Lloyd, Pederson feels that the game was moving too fast for the rookie linebacker at times.

“Devin played okay. Again, there’s some room for improvement there,” Pederson said. “I thought just watching him yesterday and going back and watching it today, things were a little fast early for him. He’s got to learn to exhale, take a deep breath, and really kind of get the game to slow down for him, be a little more under control in his play.”

Pederson also thinks that third-round OL Luke Fortner has room to improve but is confident that he’ll continue developing throughout the season.

“Good. I’d say not great but good,” Pederson said. “Again, at times, the game felt fast. As much as I try to tell the guys, preseason is one thing, regular season is another speed, playoffs are even another speed. It’s good to kind of get it behind us, I think, early. Obviously, you’d love to pull out the win, and we had chances to do that in the second half, but overall, he’s doing the right things. He’s headed in the right direction from an assignment standpoint, but we’ve just got to get those young guys to slow down and exhale a little bit and trust their instincts.”

Pederson was reassured by the performance of RB James Robinson in Week 1 and is excited about what he can do for the team going forward. (John Shipley)

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith on fourth-round RB Dameon Pierce : “We need to get Dameon more touches. That’s what we need to do.” (Aaron Wilson)

on fourth-round RB : “We need to get Dameon more touches. That’s what we need to do.” (Aaron Wilson) Texans QB Davis Mills on getting the ball to WR Nico Collins more often: “There will be organic ways he’s going to get the ball and make big plays for us.” (Wilson)

Titans

According to Over The Cap, Titans S Amani Hooker ‘s three-year, $30 million deal includes a $10 million signing bonus and base salaries of $6.185 million, $6.55 million and $7.79 million.

‘s three-year, $30 million deal includes a $10 million signing bonus and base salaries of $6.185 million, $6.55 million and $7.79 million. Hooker’s base salaries in 2022 and 2023 are guaranteed and he has up to $350,000 annually in per-game active roster bonuses in the new years of the deal.

The Titans worked out DB Nate Brooks , CB Tim Harris and CB Parnell Motley on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

, CB and CB on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson) Of this group, Tennessee signed Brooks to their practice squad.