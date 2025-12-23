AFC Notes: Quinn Ewers, Rhamondre Stevenson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins rookie QB Quinn Ewers said that the turnovers on offense plagued the team in his first NFL start.

“It’s hard to win ball games whenever you have three turnovers,” Ewers said, via Dolphins Wire. “I wish I had a couple of those throws back, but I think it’s a good learning moment and experience for all those guys in the locker room, myself included. Not the result that we wanted. It’s unfortunate.”

Ewers added that he felt the offense played well, but the turnovers killed their momentum whenever they started to move down the field.

“To be honest with you, I thought that we played well as an offense,” Ewers said. “It’s one of those games where you thought you did a good job, but it just doesn’t translate over to the scoreboard. Like I said, the turnovers are going to do that to you, but man, it’s just what an opportunity to get out there on the field with those guys that we’re just going to build on.”

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn stressed the importance of patience to the fanbase and said that the team has a plan to get back to prominence.

“For the fans, listen, it’s going to be a tough road,” Glenn said, via ESPN. “We knew that, but, man, the thing is, we know exactly what we’re doing. We have a plan. Just don’t let go of the rope, I would say that.”

Jets CB Brandon Stephens said that the team has the buy-in from players in the locker room that he’s the right person to orchestrate change.

“I believe in AG, I believe in his plan,” Stephens said. “I believe he’s looking for guys that want to be part of this change.”

Despite the team’s losing record, Glenn said the team doesn’t plan on lying down and still plans to compete in their final games.

“We plan on going out there and playing our best and giving effort,” he said. “We plan on going out there and winning the game also, all right? We do. We want to go out there and put on a good show for our fans. We know it’s our last home game. We look forward to it. We know it’s a really, really good opponent so there’s nothing better than us going out there and probably spoiling what they’re trying to accomplish as a team and making sure our last game is a game our fans can remember.”

Patriots

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson spoke about the team’s comeback over the Ravens and how the unit knows that they can come together to make big things happen as a close group of teammates.

Stevenson also spoke on how his teammates and coaches have stood behind him through his ball security issues and continue to give him confidence as the playoffs approach.

“There were no heads down or anything on the sidelines,” Stevenson told Albert Breer of SI.com of the Ravens game. “We knew we were in the game. We just knew we had a couple of things to clean up—we saw on the sideline what we were doing wrong and where we could make some plays. We were all relentless. We knew what we had to do.”

“With the fumbling issue, my whole team had my back, the coaching staff,” Stevenson noted. “And Vrabel, particularly, he just told me he was gonna ride with me. He knew I was trying to get it right. He knows I was making a conscious effort to hold the ball right, and I wasn’t just trying to be reckless with it—he has seen me being intentional in practice. It shows you if we have his back, he’ll treat us the way we treat the team. I think I treat the team pretty well, so I think that’s why he has my back.”