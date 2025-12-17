AFC Notes: Quinn Ewers, Tua Tagovailoa, Steve Wilks, Dolphins, Jets

Dolphins

Down 28-3 in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins continued to huddle and run the play clock down instead of hurrying up the offense to preserve time. Miami HC Mike McDaniel explained his rationale and emphasized getting the ball in the end zone.

“Ultimately, I knew based on the amount of possessions we needed that we were going to have to convert at least one onside kick,” McDaniel said, via Adam Stites of the Dolphins Wire. “The major focus to me was getting the ball in the end zone. If the possessions don’t time out, and basically you know that you’re going to have to onside it with a three-score differential, that was kind of my focus, which was trying to get the ball in the end zone.”

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa finished week 15’s loss to the Steelers with 253 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. When asked about the quarterback position, HC Mike McDaniel said they could make a change.

“I think the quarterback play last night was not good enough, and so for me, everything’s on the table,” McDaniel said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

Miami’s passing offense ranks No. 31 in the NFL. Tagovailoa took responsibility for their offensive woes and mentioned how he didn’t do a good job of getting their receivers lined up.

“For one, I got to play better. I got to be better for our guys offensively,” Tagovailoa said. “Two, I’m pretty disappointed with how ready I got our receivers, in terms of operation, in terms of guys knowing where to line up, and communication when it comes to personnel. That’s something I harp to guys when we’re in our own player-led meetings, and I felt like I let our guys down in that aspect.”

The Dolphins are set to start rookie QB Quinn Ewers in Week 16. McDaniel said QB Zach Wilson will be their primary backup, and Tua will be the emergency third: “It’s the best for all parties involved,” per Barry Jackson.

Tua admitted that his performance has led to him being benched, while also stating that injuries have not affected his play. (Wolfe)

Jets

The Jets fired DC Steve Wilks following their 48-20 loss to the Jaguars in Week 15. New York LB Quincy Williams called the decision “very unfortunate,” but admits they weren’t playing well enough defensively.

“I mean, it’s very unfortunate, but the reality is we weren’t playing good as a defense,” Williams said, via Dennis Waszak of the Associated Press. “And with him being the leader of the defense, I mean someone’s going to get it. Sad that it had to go down like that.”

Williams points out that HC Aaron Glenn called every game an “evaluation period” for the entire team.

“The mindset of these next three weeks is what is it going to look like as a team?” Williams said. “And like A.G. tells us all the time, every time we step out on the field, it’s an evaluation period.”

Williams feels like their defense bears responsibility for Wilks losing his job.

“Really just mostly feel like we took part in it just because we’re on the defense,” Williams said. “The biggest thing with me as a person, and I can talk for myself only, the call really doesn’t matter. You make the call come alive. So that’s just me being hard with myself and then also finding out where in the defense I could be better every single week.”

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said they’ve ruled out TE Mason Taylor , S Tony Adams, and LB Kiko Mauigoa for Week 16, per Zack Rosenblatt.

said they’ve ruled out TE , S and LB for Week 16, per Zack Rosenblatt. As for WR Garrett Wilson‘s possible return from injured reserve, Glenn said he hopes to have an answer “pretty soon” after he talks to Wilson and their medical staff, per Rich Cimini.