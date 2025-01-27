AFC Notes: Rashawn Slater Extension, Chris Jones, Chiefs, Pete Carroll, Raiders

Chargers

Daniel Popper of The Athletic looked into a potential extension for Chargers LT Rashawn Slater as he enters the final year of his deal.

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh raved about the unit led by Slater and RT Joe Alt : “We feel like we have the absolute best tackle group in pro football.”

Slater stated earlier this month that it "would be great" to get a deal done this offseason while GM Joe Hortiz mentioned the team is "open to having those conversations."

Because of similarities in achievements and where they were on their rookie deal, Popper used Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs' five-year, $140 million as an example for Slater.

In the end, Popper thinks it will come down to the duration desired by Slater and whether he wants to reset the market.

Popper predicts Slater signs a four-year, $113 million deal with $86 million in total guarantees to put him above Wirfs in APY and above Lions OT Penei Sewell in total guarantees.

Chiefs

After their 32-29 win over the Bills, Chiefs DT Chris Jones said that the Chiefs’ run isn’t going to end as long as DC Steve Spagnuolo is still calling the plays on defense.

“As long as they continue to let Spags be our defensive coordinator and not hire him as a head coach, we’re going to continue to win,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “For me, he’s one of the greatest assistant coaches to ever coach the game. You look at his resume, he’s got one of the greatest resumes. He finds a way to close. That’s what Spags does.”

Chiefs S Bryan Cook was fined $8,443 for Unnecessary Roughness (hip-drop tackle), and S Justin Reid was fined $14,069 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture).

Raiders

New Bears HC Ben Johnson’s agent Rick Smith said Johnson to the Raiders was “never right” and revealed he had made a decision on Monday after Detroit’s season ended on his destination. (Jeff LaFrate)

New Raiders HC Pete Carroll on a timeline for success: "People wondering about the timeline here. It took us about 2-3 years to get to the top last time." (Vic Tafur)

Carroll talked about leaning on minority owner Tom Brady when it comes to finding a QB: "That's a once in a lifetime opportunity … no one knows it like he does." (Tafur)

when it comes to finding a QB: “That’s a once in a lifetime opportunity … no one knows it like he does.” (Tafur) Las Vegas owner Mark Davis admitted it was hard to fire HC Antonio Pierce because of the team’s resilience. He also said it was hard to move on from GM Tom Telseco because “he drafted well. But there is more to the job than that.” (Tafur)