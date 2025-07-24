AFC Notes: Rashee Rice, Tre Harris, Trey Lance, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos LB Dondrea Tillman reflected on his journey to the NFL and how he went from playing in the UFL to now getting his shot with Denver.

“It was amazing, man, honestly,” Tillman, who signed with the Broncos just before training camp last season, said via the NY Times. “For the past three years, I’ve been in the (United Football League), and it’s just hot playing in the spring. It’s 90-degree weather, 98-degree weather, you’re in pads, and it gets tough. So, honestly, it was a blessing not to play (real football games) in the spring.”

Broncos DC Vance Joseph spoke highly of Tillman and said that he can use his size as an advantage off the edge.

“He’s a finisher,” Joseph said of Tillman. “When you’re a rotational guy as a rusher, you have to be a finisher. When he got to the point of attack, he made the play. That was a special trait he gave us. … Even in the Buffalo playoff game, he was knocking guys around. He had a great year. He played a bunch of football, going from the UFL and then with us, but the guy is a finisher. He’s a big man who gives us a size advantage.”

Chargers

Chargers OC Greg Roman said second-round WR Tre Harris will likely start off at the “Z” position and won’t be a direct replacement for recently retired WR Mike Williams at “X.”

“Tre’ can pretty much play any of those positions,” Roman said, via NY Times. “He’s pretty flexible in that regard. We still haven’t totally dialed in on how much we’re going to move him around. We’re moving him around a little bit right now, and we’re going to see how that goes and monitor it. But definitely want him to get a base at something right now.”

Roman added QB Trey Lance has a great chance to be QB Justin Herbert‘s backup. He’s competing with longtime NFL journeyman QB Taylor Heinicke.

“Right now, I don’t think there’s a depth chart to it,” Roman said. “I think they’re both going to get opportunities, and we’ll see how that unfolds.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said WR Rashee Rice will receive his full allotment of reps as the league determines his possible upcoming suspension.

“We’re going to progress as normal with him,” Reid said, via ESPN. “He’ll go in and take all the reps that he’ll normally take. We always rotate that position. Depending on what happens here with the future — whoever needs to play will step in and know what they are doing and be in good shape to do it.”

Reid said the team will play it safe with Rice’s rehab from a knee injury during camp. Given his likely suspension, he’ll likely have extra rest to get back to 100%.

“We’ll keep an eye on that,” Reid said of Rice’s knee injury. “As far as pulling back because of suspensions or whatever, you know, we’re going forward. And then we’ll monitor him as far as [the injury] goes.“