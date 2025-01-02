AFC Notes: Rex Ryan, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Jets

Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda dove into the Jets’ turmoil with ownership and front office and delved into what has gotten them to this point.

A friend of Pauline rode with ex-Jets GM Joe Douglas on their way to the Senior Bowl and mentioned Douglas’ complaints about owner Woody Johnson’s 14-year-old son, Brick.

Pauline mentions that Douglas turned down an extension with the team because of a lack of respect for the Johnsons.

Regarding their HC vacancy, Pauline is told “everybody and anybody has called wanting to interview… including a lot of non-football people.”

However, the belief is that New York will have to overpay if he wants one of the young hot names on the market for either GM or HC.

Pauline specifically names Buccaneers executive Mike Greenberg , Chiefs executive Mike Borgonzi and Lions OC Ben Johnson as people they would have to overpay.

Patriots

When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Adam Schefter said he expects the Patriots to stick with HC Jerod Mayo in 2025: “I think the Krafts have wanted to give Jerod Mayo every opportunity, and I still think that’s the case. I think they want to stick with Jerod Mayo. This is a guy they believed in, this is a guy they promoted. It’s a guy they stood behind.”

Mayo confirmed Drake Maye will play in Week 18: “Drake’s healthy. … He wants to play. … Drake is our starting quarterback. If he’s healthy and ready to play, he’ll play.” (Chad Graff)

Mayo said they decided to release veteran OLB Yannick Ngakoue to give him a chance to sign with a contending team. (Mike Reiss)

to give him a chance to sign with a contending team. (Mike Reiss) Patriots DL Deatrich Wise, who is an impending free agent, said he would love to be back in New England next season: “I would love to return. I love it here.” (Karen Guregian)