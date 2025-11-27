AFC Notes: Rhamondre Stevenson, Will Campbell, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes the Dolphins have gone 3-1 since firing GM Chris Grier, and if they sustain that momentum it could give HC Mike McDaniel enough leash for another season. Graziano points out owner Stephen Ross wants McDaniel to succeed and Miami’s stretch schedule is quite manageable.

Jets

Jets QB Justin Fields says he didn’t anticipate being benched but plans to be a starting quarterback in the NFL again. (Cimini)

Patriots

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson said that he’s not at full strength after suffering a toe injury a couple of weeks ago.

“It’s very difficult,” Stevenson said, via Mass Live. “I think my pain tolerance is pretty high, but I couldn’t go the last three weeks. I’ve been feeling better. It seems like it’s not a big deal, but that toe, that will stop you.”

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini says Patriots first-round LT Will Campbell will likely miss at least four weeks with his knee injury after going on injured reserve. However, third-round OL Jared Wilson got a better prognosis for his ankle injury and might avoid IR.

will likely miss at least four weeks with his knee injury after going on injured reserve. However, third-round OL got a better prognosis for his ankle injury and might avoid IR. Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said the team will start Vederian Lowe at left tackle while Campbell is out. (Kyed)