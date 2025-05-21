AFC Notes: RJ Harvey, Ashton Jeanty, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos RB RJ Harvey‘s careful and persistent efforts during the rookie minicamp have already impressed HC Sean Payton, with reporters asking how the 5’8 205-pound running back would fit into the offensive scheme.

“[Harvey] is someone, he’s picked up on very quickly what we’re doing,” Payton said. “You can tell it’s really important to him. This is like the first exposure to the training room, the weight room, the schedule, the nutrition, and the practice. There’s a lot more than just, ‘Hey, we’re going to run these plays.’ He’s looked good, though. We’re glad he’s here, and each day there’s another little bit of an installation where we add a little bit more to it.”

“I know the question is, ‘Is he a three-down back?’” Payton continued. “Well, he’s going to play on third down, but he could play on third down where the tight end is in protection opposite. There’s a lot we can do relative to really suit his strengths. It would happen occasionally with Darren [Sproles] where I’d say to him, ‘Every once in a while, you might get matched up on NaVorro Bowman or [Patrick] Willis. I’m not going to make a habit of doing that, but…’ If you watch his stature, he’s put together pretty well. So there’s a difference between a small runner and a short runner. We’re not interested in the small runners, but we’re OK with the short runners.”

Chiefs

NFL analyst Louis Riddick commented on the Chiefs’ 2025 draft class, focusing specifically on seventh-round RB Brashard Smith, comparing him to RB Alvin Kamara.

“Keep an eye on Brashard Smith, he is an Alvin Kamara clone with 4.3 speed. They have got a lot of things going on right now in Kansas City,” said Riddick, via ChiefsWire.com. “They may have addressed their issues as good as anybody.”

Raiders

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty saw some adjustments from OC Chip Kelly in his first day of rookie minicamp, with Kelly changing his backfield stance that was likened to Michael Myers from the horror movie Halloween.

“You know, sometimes you have to, you know, go with the flow,” Jeanty said on Up & Adams. “What’s crazy is, Chip Kelly comes to me first day of rookie minicamp, and he’s like ‘You ever play basketball?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I play basketball, you know I can dunk and all that.’ He’s like, ‘OK, show me how you would guard me,’ and he’s acting like he’s holding the ball. And then he’s like, ‘That’s exactly why you have to be down in your running back stance.'”