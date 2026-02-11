AFC Notes: Robert Saleh, Travis Hunter, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Travis Hunter finished his rookie season with just 28 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown, appearing in just seven games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence thinks things were “starting to click” with Hunter at the time of his injury.

“I think just the way he is, his personality, I think this injury and rookie year, is only going to just make him better,” Lawrence said, via JaguarsWire. “He was starting to really get going on offense, and we were starting to click. So it was tough timing, and I really hated it for our team and for him, but I do think he’s look back on it’s an area where he could grow and get to sit in meetings and see installs every week, and not necessarily have the physical stress on his body, but he gets to learn, and he’ll feel even more confident coming into the spring of knowing the system.”

As for how Hunter will continue splitting time on offense and defense, Lawrence said he’s unsure how things will play out, but could see Hunter spending more time where he’s needed the most.

“Who knows, as far as offense, defense, that split, I don’t know what that’s going to look like,” Lawrence said. “It’s not necessarily my decision, but I think it’s going to be where the team needs him most. And obviously he can play both. He has shown that he can, so who knows what the rep count looks like. But I know he’s a special receiver when he gets the ball in his hands, and just his ability to go up and make any catch is pretty unique, and not a lot of guys have that. So as a quarterback, you want to see him on the field on offense too.”

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Parker Washington had a career-year with 58 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns. Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence thinks Washington made the most of his opportunity when filling in for Christian Kirk last year, which helped create the chemistry they had this season.

“You know, I think he’s always had a ton of ability and a really hard worker, and we’ve played a little bit in the past. We’ve gotten some reps together, just because, you know, before it was Christian [Kirk] was our slot and we had a great chemistry and relationship,” Lawrence said, via John Shipley of SI. “But then he got hurt and Parker had to come in. So we did have some reps in the past. I think that helped us jump-start the process once he became the guy, when Travis got hurt about halfway through the season. He knew he was going to get the reps, he was going to be our starting slot.”

Lawrence feels Washington had a “seamless” transition into the starting job after playing in a reserve role in the first two years of his career.

“And it was pretty seamless the transition, just because he had put so much work in to prepare for that moment, he learned the system, even though he wasn’t getting starting reps. You know, he knew what to do,” Lawrence said. “So when he got his number called, he was ready to go. And then I think just from his, you know, athletic ability, the explosiveness, the run after the catch, how he can just, you know, feel where defenders are, and make moves in space. I mean, it’s pretty unique, and that’s really just natural talent, a lot of that. But he works really hard, so I am proud of him.”

Titans

Matt Zenitz reports the Titans are hiring Wayne State LB coach and ST coordinator Ahmed Saleh , a cousin of HC Robert Saleh .

, a cousin of HC . One exec on the Titans’ hiring of Robert Saleh: “I thought they were going offense because of the QB. (Saleh) is confident and organized. He’s going to put together a decent staff. But is the personnel side set up in a way for the head coach and pieces to have success? And will they have time to do it?” (The Athletic)