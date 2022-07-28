AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Russell Wilson expressed his desire to play in Denver for a long time.

“I don’t really worry about those guys and what they’re doing,” Wilson said, via PFT. “[It’s] awesome for them. Obviously Kyler, great for him. Obviously, Lamar and his situation — but it has nothing, really, to do with me. I’m excited to be here. I know that. I know I want to be here for a long, long time, hopefully the rest of my career. And just, it’s been a blessing just to be here with these guys. To be here with George Paton, he’s been amazing to me. Coach Hackett, first class, unbelievable mind, unbelievable way how he leads this football team and the rest of the coaching staff, the players, the organization. This is a tremendous honor. Every day I look at it as treating every day as a new day. And treating every day as just going into it. That’s my focus, my sole focus, is winning a Super Bowl for the Denver Broncos and more.”

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said OL Tom Compton had a back procedure. (Ryan O’Halloran)

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley didn’t put a timetable on LB Kenneth Murray returning to the field, but added that he should “be practicing at some point in the next four to six weeks.” (Jeff Miller)

Chiefs

The Chiefs recently reworked TE Travis Kelce ‘s contract. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Chiefs specifically moved $1 million in base salary from his 2023 salary up to 2022.

contract. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Chiefs specifically moved $1 million in base salary from his 2023 salary up to 2022. Beyond that, Kelce receives $2 million extra this year in roster bonuses and carries cap figures of $11,855,882 and $13,605,882 over the next two years.

Raiders

Raiders WR Mack Hollins has made a strong first impression with his work ethic and leadership abilities, according to HC Josh McDaniels. Another contributing factor that has allowed Hollins to start to create some distance in a crowded receiving room is his ability to play special teams and versatility within formations.

“He shows up, does a great job in our strength and conditioning program and brings a ton of his teammates along,” McDaniels said via Tashan Reed of The Athletic. “Great personality. Big-time leader. Very unselfish. He’s contributed on offense where he’s been at, and he’s contributed in the kicking game. To me, that’s an underrated and, really, not talked about enough part of our game. It’s a third of our game and this guy’s out there on almost every play (making) tackles, covers, can block for people in the return game. … He’s smart enough to maneuver all over our offense, which is really helpful to him. He’s gotten off to a good start.”