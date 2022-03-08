AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chiefs

Russell Wilson

NFL Media’s James Palmer reports the Broncos were not panicked about their quarterback situation for 2022 and had this plan in the works all along.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson chose the Broncos out of the teams that inquired with Seattle, picking them over the Commanders and at least one other team.

Seattle will be getting second-round picks from the Broncos in 2022 and 2023, including Denver's original pick in 2022. That means the Broncos still have a second-round pick obtained from the Rams for Von Miller . (Dan Graziano)

. (Dan Graziano) The Broncos created around $8.4 million in cap space by trading QB Drew Lock, DL Shelby Harris and TE Noah Fant to the Seahawks. (Ryan O’Halloran)

Broncos

Broncos RB Javonte Williams is excited after hearing that new HC Nathaniel Hackett plans to feature him heavily on offense in his second season. He still feels he had a strong rookie season and can now look forward to being paired with QB Russell Wilson for his sophomore campaign.

“I definitely did more than I expected I was going to do,” Williams said, via DenverBroncos.com. “I ain’t really expect to have the season that I did. I’m pleased with myself for right now. But I know I still got a whole lot of work to do, getting better.”

Chiefs Kansas City is confident that they can sign OT Orlando Brown to a long-term deal after exercising the franchise tag on him, which they expect to take some time. (James Palmer)

to a long-term deal after exercising the franchise tag on him, which they expect to take some time. (James Palmer) Kansas City met with Georgia WR George Pickens at the Combine. (Chiefs Wire)