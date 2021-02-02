AFC Notes: Sammy Watkins, Steve Spagnuolo, Chiefs

Sammy Watkins

(calf) feels positive about playing in the Super Bowl this week: “I’m feeling pretty good and I’m very optimistic.” (Matt McMullen) Asked about potentially re-signing with the Chiefs this offseason, Watkins responded: “Would I love a third ring? For sure.” (Adam Teicher)

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said the interest in bringing Watkin back is mutual if they can figure out the finances. Watkins likely will have to take less, potentially a lot less, to stay in Kansas City: “Sammy is a big part of this offense. When he’s healthy, we’re better. If there’s a way we can make it work again, we’ll certainly try to do that. I love having him around.” (Teicher)

Steve Spagnuolo

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo is one of the more accomplished defensive coordinators in the NFL, with two Super Bowl titles on his resume and potentially a third coming depending on what happens this weekend. If that fourth title leads to a second shot at a head coaching job for Spagnuolo next year, he wouldn’t complain.

“I’d like to get another crack at a head-coaching job,” Spagnuolo said via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “But I will not, listen, I don’t stay up nights thinking about it.”

After one of the best defensive performances ever in a Super Bowl put him on the map as a coaching star, Spagnuolo was named the Rams head coach in St. Louis in 2009. His three seasons there went poorly, with a 10-38 record, but Spagnuolo believes he could do better with a second shot at it.

“I’m a competitor like anybody else,” Spagnuolo said. “It didn’t go as great as we wanted to in St. Louis, except for that one year. It’s a proving ground, the NFL is the greatest proving ground of all sports. So that part of it, I’d like another shot.”

