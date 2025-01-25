AFC Notes: Sean McDermott, John Streicher, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott spoke about the special qualities he sees in this year’s roster despite being in his eighth season with the team.

“They make it about the team, and I appreciate that, don’t take it for granted whatsoever,” McDermott said, via Pro Football Talk. “It is a maturation for some, and to some extent for others where they’re at in their careers: ‘I haven’t been able to get to this spot,’ or, ‘I know the days are winding down a little bit, or the years are winding down, and I’m going to do everything I can to make it about the team.’ And that is so important.”

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reports that Bills S Taylor Rapp is out for the AFC Championship with a hip injury and rookie S Cole Bishop will start in his place.

McDermott on CB Christian Benford: "I expect Christian Benford, who was excused for a personal matter, to be back with the team by tomorrow, potentially even by this afternoon." (Chris Brown)

Jets

Rich Cimini reports that no Jets GM candidate has been informed of a decision but adds that Darren Mougey and Trey Brown are the favorites, while Lance Newmark also remains a candidate.

Patriots

John Streicher will serve as Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy for the Patriots, which has been described as an Ernie Adams type of role. Rams HC Sean McVay hated to lose Streicher who spent last season with Los Angeles.

“John Streicher broke my heart and went back with (Mike) Vrabel,” McVay said, via Karen Guregian of MassLive.com. “We kinda knew that. What a great job he did with us. He’s going to have an opportunity to have an incredibly significant and cool role with the Patriots. So grateful for the year we had with him.”

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports the Patriots are hiring Ohio State QB assistant Riley Larkin as an offensive assistant.

as an offensive assistant. Thamel mentions that Larkin was QB at John Carroll where OC Josh McDaniels graduated from.

graduated from. New England is also hiring Titans assistant DL coach Clinton McMillan as a defensive assistant. (Mark Daniels)