AFC Notes: Sean McDermott, Milton Williams, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott credited the defensive staff for a strong fourth-quarter performance that allowed the team to take the win over the Bucs.

“One, the players played better,” McDermott said, via SI’s Albert Breer. “And then two, we made some subtle adjustments, some tweaks to things. Sometimes it’s hard to figure out exactly what needs to be adjusted. Coaches did a good job. [Coordinator] Bobby Babich and the defensive staff did a real good job, and the players executed.”

Dolphins

ESPN’s Todd McShay mentions two teams that could make a quarterback change in the offseason: the Cardinals and Dolphins, given their situations with Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa .

and . ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says there’s still a chance Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel turns things around enough to save his job. Fowler adds that one executive for another team pointed out that McDaniel’s resume as an offensive play-caller stacks up well against the projected pool of candidates this year.

Patriots

Patriots DT Milton Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 11’s win over the Jets. When appearing on WEII Boston, Patriots CB Marcus Jones said losing Williams is a big hit to their defensive line.

“We hate it for Milt, for sure. He’s one of the guys that affects the game every single down,” Jones said. “We want him to get healthy and everything, but I believe in the guys that are stepping up. We’ve had a lot of situations to where people have to stay up. Our d-line, I mean, those guys rotate and everything. We’ll try to hold it down for him.”