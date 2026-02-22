AFC Notes: Evan Engram, Sean Payton, Broncos, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos TE Evan Engram was asked about his perceived lack of targets and noted that there is only so much he can control over the course of the season.

“I mean, a lot of the stuff that was different was out of my control,” Engram told Luca Evans of The Denver Post. “I can only do the most with the opportunities I get. There were times where I had opportunities, there were times where they were a little slim. … There were some tough moments in there. I felt like I wanted to always contribute more — every week I wanted to contribute to the team — but a lot of that stuff is out of my control. I kind of had to stop trying to figure out what that was and just focus on what I was asked to do.”

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton offered up an interesting analogy when speaking to the media about the team’s current salary cap situation.

“I think, like in any case, if I said, I’m going give you $50,000 to decorate your home or $200,000, your home’s going to look nicer, I think if you’re a decent shopper, if you have more money,” Payton said, via BroncosWire.com. “I think the same takes place with our sport. [I’m] proud of the way everyone else handled it, and looked at developing young players and didn’t use it as a built-in excuse. We can find those all the time. I think it’s significant, and it’s still important. We evaluate wisely. We draft wisely. We make these decisions regarding free agency with well thought out plans, and we go from there.”

Raiders

The Raiders are hiring Jaguars defensive assistant Mario Jeberaeel as offensive run game coordinator. (Tom Pelissero)