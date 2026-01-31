AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Matt Nagy, Broncos, Chiefs, Jets

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton criticized the techniques his wide receivers were using to catch the ball before it was announced that WR coach Keary Colbert was fired.

“Look, we drafted to it, and I like who we’ve drafted to it,” Payton said of the WR room, via Broncos Wire. “Yes, there were too many [drops] even down the stretch. The thing with the draft, man, we’ve invested, and I like the players in that room. We’ve got different… We have speed, we have size, we have all the things I’m used to [and] you’d want to have in a good offense. But I think that there’s a proper way to catch a football, and most of the time, it’s with your thumbs together, not the other way around. The other way around, I’m serious, only exists when the ball is below your belly button. Even the deep balls should be caught with your thumbs together. So we have to be better at that.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid wished former OC Matt Nagy the best, saying that he should be in consideration for head coaching jobs, while welcoming back former OC Eric Bieniemy back to the staff.

“I think we all know the energy Eric brings and what he gives to a football team,” Reid said, via PFT. “He’s coming off a heck of a season with the Chicago Bears, my hat goes off to the Bears and the great job they did there. I thought Matt brought great energy, too, with his. It’s just, it’s different,” Reid added. “They both have their own personalities that they share with it. EB does, he’s going to be very direct with the players, very direct with the coaches. It’s a different flavor. Both have been very productive in this system here. So, I think it’s a win-win for us that way. But there’s nobody like EB on the field that way. … He does a great job there.”

Reid hopes that Bieniemy can combine his experience away from the team with his knowledge of the system they want to run.

“Everywhere you go in this business, you pick something up,” Reid said. “And you might take it with you or you might say, ‘You know what, I’m not going to do that, I don’t want to do that.’ And at the same time, he’s got all those years in this system, too. So, he understands that. So, I welcome that.”

Reid will still be the primary offensive playcaller, despite Bieniemy’s return.

“I still enjoy calling plays,” Reid said. “But what I do, I’m not afraid to delegate and get opinions from people. And then even in certain situations, letting them go ahead and call things in different areas. So we do this jointly. I keep it open. And I’ve felt that that’s the best way. I want guys to contribute. I want them to work hard, be an expert in their area as and then cumulatively in all areas. So I’ve always mixed and matched there, I guess I’d tell you, and it’s seemed to have been fairly productive.”

Jets

Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports writes that the Jets are expected to overhaul the quarterback position this offseason, once again, and QB Justin Fields won’t be back. As for impending free agent QB Tyrod Taylor, Pauline reports New York would like him back in a similar role.

won’t be back. As for impending free agent QB Pauline reports New York would like him back in a similar role. According to Pauline, those close to the situation think it will be difficult for New York to re-sign Taylor, given that he will have a market for his services. In the end, Pauline believes the Jets will have to overpay Taylor to retain him.

After talking to people around the league at the Shrine Bowl, Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports reports that “odds are high” for the Jets signing Lions’ impending free agent LB Alex Anzalone.

Pauline points out that Anzalone wants to be reunited with Glenn, who was Detroit’s defensive coordinator from 2021 to 2024.

As for Glenn possibly already being on the hot seat after one season in New York, Pauline reports that it isn’t a big concern with Anzalone, given he’s closing out his career and isn’t looking for a long-term deal.