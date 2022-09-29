AFC Notes: Shaquille Leonard, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (back) said that he will return to playing once he is ready to go after facing criticism on social media: “I’m gonna say this because I’ve seen it all on social media: if I’m ready to go, I’m gonna play. Everybody know me: I love this game. Love it with all my heart, I’d do anything to play this game for 100 years. So there’s no such thing as me standing on the sideline just because of me. So if I feel like I can play to the ability I know I can play at and help this team win? I’m gonna be out there.” (Zak Keefer)

(back) said that he will return to playing once he is ready to go after facing criticism on social media: “I’m gonna say this because I’ve seen it all on social media: if I’m ready to go, I’m gonna play. Everybody know me: I love this game. Love it with all my heart, I’d do anything to play this game for 100 years. So there’s no such thing as me standing on the sideline just because of me. So if I feel like I can play to the ability I know I can play at and help this team win? I’m gonna be out there.” (Zak Keefer) Leonard added that he must take a step back if he thinks his injury is holding him back from playing successfully: “But if I think that my ability is putting the team in trouble? I gotta respect my decision to say OK, Zaire (Franklin) is playing a whole lot faster, the defense would be better with me standing on the sideline. It’s me looking myself in the mirror and telling the coaches that.” (Zak Keefer)

Jaguars

Jaguars OC Press Taylor had high praise of RT Jawaan Taylor for allowing just one quarterback pressure through three games and thinks the level of competition during training camp helped improve Taylor, OT Cam Robinson, and OL Walker Little.

“He’s done a great job and I think that goes back to even the spring of there was real competition for that job and I think it made everybody better, not only Jawaan [Taylor], but Cam [Robinson], Walker Little,” Taylor said, via John Shipley of FanNation. “Everybody that we have expectation they could potentially play on Sunday had to rise to the level of competition there, so I think those guys all did a great job of pushing one another. You’ve seen Jawaan’s work throughout that spring and [that] has continued to kind of show itself so far on game day. Again, we expect consistent improvement out of all these guys as we go on in the season.”

Regarding Jawaan Taylor not committing any penalties so far this season, Taylor said the offensive tackle has put more focus on playing without errors.

“Definitely an emphasis and just trying to hone in on that, put more focus on that and must making sure that I’m staying penalty free,” Taylor said.

The Jaguars added WR Zay Jones to their injury report with an ankle issue.

Texans

Texans OC Pep Hamilton expressed confidence in QB Davis Mills as their starting quarterback: “There’s a reason why he’s our starting quarterback. We feel like he can do the job.” (Aaron Wilson)

expressed confidence in QB as their starting quarterback: “There’s a reason why he’s our starting quarterback. We feel like he can do the job.” (Aaron Wilson) Hamilton added that Mills is still “learning on the job” but thinks more experience will do well for him: “He’s still learning on the job. You can’t teach experience. But we recognize that there’s reason he’s our starting QB.” (Jonathan Alexander)

Texans fourth-round RB Dameon Pierce was limited on Wednesday with a hip injury. (Field Yates)