AFC Notes: Shaquille Leonard, Colts, Texans, Titans, Malik Willis

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich doesn’t think that LB Shaquille Leonard will be fully recovered from his back injury once he’s cleared to play and that he’ll need to learn how to play through his issue, similar to how Peyton Manning played through a knee injury in 2008.

“I think when he gets cleared, he’s not going to be 100 percent and he’s going to have to work his way back into it,” he said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “This has happened to everybody. All the great ones. I remember back in 2008, Peyton Manning had a knee injury and he played the first four games and he was a mere shell of himself. But we still found ways to win those games. He found ways to play winning football until he, around week 5 or Week 6, hit his stride. So, my guess is that whenever Darius gets cleared, it’s going to be the same way. He’s going to have to figure out how to play feeling the way he feels – not feeling 100 percent feeling like maybe this isn’t all the way back but still gotta figure out how to play winning football.”

Texans

Texans FB Andy Janovich received a $200,000 signing bonus. He also received $700,000 guaranteed. Houston opted to release Janovich in their recent cuts on Sunday. (PFT)

Titans

Titans third-round QB Malik Willis has shown off some of the traits that had people excited about him as a draft prospect so far through two preseason games. But even though he’s a lethal runner, the team wants him to focus more on delivering the ball from the pocket to shore up that area of his game. It’s a work in progress so far.

“I felt a little bit more comfortable,” Willis said via the team website. “But it’s not about feeling comfortable. It’s about making it a big point to stay in the pocket when I can. And not just because I’m athletic or I can get out when I want to, just to get out sometimes. And it is understanding when not to. And that’s the biggest thing. That’s why I’m a little disappointed in myself for, I think I got out a little bit too much. But it’s a growing process. It’s my second preseason game. I’m not going to be too hard on myself in that regard. So, I’m just excited and blessed that I get opportunity next week.”

Willis added Titans HC Mike Vrabel, who yanked him from the game in the preseason opener for not letting it rip on one play, has been encouraging.

“He was just like, ‘Don’t worry about being perfect,’ because that’s what I was doing,” Willis said. “‘Don’t worry about being perfect, just go out there and let it rip and have fun. You’ve been blessed with a lot of ability, so just go have fun and continue to learn.’”