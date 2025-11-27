AFC Notes: Shedeur Sanders, Nate Wiggins, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders said he’s “not comfortable” as he prepares for his second career start against the 49ers.

“I’m definitely not comfortable, though, so that’s first and foremost that I have another opportunity to go out there,” Sanders said, via ESPN. “But in life, you got to understand how quickly things come or how long it comes, it could be taken at any point in time. So I’m never comfortable in a situation I’m in. I always want to exceed expectations, and I always want to grow in each and every week, I would want to put a better product of myself, be a better version of myself for the team to be out there.”

Sanders said that he’s getting more comfortable with the team’s personnel as he continues to get reps.

“Day by day, minute by minute, meeting by meeting, of course,” Sanders said. “I’m getting a little bit more comfortable and comfortable in being in that role, being in that position. They’re getting more comfortable with me, also. So I’m excited, I’m happy for it, and I’m just thankful.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski praised Sanders’ composure under center.

“He’s always done a nice job of that,” Stefanski said. “What we appreciate about all of our players is authenticity. He’s the same guy every single day. Obviously game day, there’s juice that comes with that. There’s excitement that comes with that, but he’s played that position for a long time. He knows how to make sure he keeps the main thing.”

Ravens

Ravens CB Nate Wiggins brings confidence to the Ravens’ defense and has drawn the praise of DC Zach Orr and S Kyle Hamilton.

“We want elite competitors on our team and our defense, and you should want to challenge yourself to go up against the best every single week,” Orr said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “We love that about Nate. That just shows that he’s an elite competitor, and he wants to compete against the best, and that’s what we’re looking for. If you’re not an elite competitor, it’s going to be hard to be a great football player. “

“He kind of moves at his own speed and operates on an interpersonal level,” Hamilton added. “He is super confident in everything he does and super confident in himself as a person and as a player. I think that’s the biggest reason why the Ravens wanted him and drafted him. He’s been that and more, and he’s still super young and coming into his own. I can only imagine what he’s going to be like in years three, four, five and six.”

Steelers