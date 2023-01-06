AFC Notes: Skylar Thompson, Dolphins, Jets, Zach Wilson

Dolphins

The Dolphins named rookie QB Skylar Thompson their starter for Week 18 on Friday. HC Mike McDaniel thinks Thompson has shown a good presence in the pocket and has the athletic ability to surprise defenses.

“I think Skylar does his best, like most quarterbacks, especially young in your career and in Year 1 of the system, he does best when he has practice reps,” McDaniel said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “I think we saw a taste of that against Minnesota until he got injured. And I think he has an athletic component to his game that sneaks up on people because he does most of his work in the pocket. He does have a knack of how to use his athleticism to extend a play, and the dude is fearless.”

As for entering Week 17 after Teddy Bridgewater suffered a pinky injury, Thompson feels like he was able to get into a rhythm and was able to build momentum.

“Obviously, the interception’s tough – had points there,” Thompson said. “I felt like as the game went on, I was getting in a rhythm there and made some plays. I think for us as an offense, for me to finish with a touchdown gave us some positive momentum moving forward. There’s always things to learn from, as always, every situation is different. (There were) some positive takeaways that were encouraging for me.”

Zach Wilson

Regarding Jets QB Zach Wilson being a healthy scratch for Week 18, HC Robert Saleh is hopeful that Wilson will benefit from getting an early start on his offseason.

“Go read a book, go do something, get away from this game, just reset,” Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I think the greatest gift you can give yourself as a human is to figure out what’s important to you. What do you value and how can you stick to those values day in and day out? That is the greatest gift you can give yourself, is to discover yourself. I think Zach needs to get away, read a book and figure that out.”

Saleh added that they are still committed to developing Wilson.

“Zach has all the talent in the world, and we have all the confidence in the world in him,” Saleh said. “It’s just, like I said, a reset. We’re going to grind with him. We are. Through hell or high water, we’re going to figure how to get him to where we know he can be.”

Jets OC Mike LaFleur reiterated that Wilson’s future with the team isn’t in doubt.

“[He needs to] keep working,” LaFleur said. “He’s a New York Jet and that’s not changing. That’s the way my mindset is.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said OTs Duane Brown (shoulder) and George Fant (knee) have been ruled out from Week 18: “The wheels fell off. Duane, I’m surprised he made it this far… They don’t make guys like him anymore.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

said OTs (shoulder) and (knee) have been ruled out from Week 18: “The wheels fell off. Duane, I’m surprised he made it this far… They don’t make guys like him anymore.” (Zack Rosenblatt) Saleh said QB Mike White (ribs) is in “a lot of pain” after taking a hit against the Seahawks in Week 17: “He’s just in a lot of pain.” (Rich Cimini)

(ribs) is in “a lot of pain” after taking a hit against the Seahawks in Week 17: “He’s just in a lot of pain.” (Rich Cimini) According to Ian Rapoport, White is dealing with four broken ribs and was able to play through it in last week’s game. However, he struggled to operate following the hit he took against Seattle, and his condition “deteriorated throughout the week.”

White is confident that he’ll be able to be New York’s starter in 2023: “I do have an immense amount of confidence in myself and I do view myself as a starter in this league. Whether that happens here or not, we’ll wait and see.” (Rich Cimini)

Saleh thinks that Zach Wilson earned the right to start last season as a rookie after being their best quarterback throughout the offseason program: “When we reflect back on Zach’s rookie year … he was our best QB in rookie minicamp, in OTAs, in training camp, the preseason … he earned the right to be our starter.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Jets