AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Mike Chappell notes that Colts K Matt Gay (groin) did not practice on Wednesday.

(groin) did not practice on Wednesday. Gay indicated he underwent surgery for a sports hernia and his status for Week 1 is TBD, per James Boyd.

Colts DC Gus Bradley named DB Nick Cross the starting safety next to S Julian Blackmon. (George Bremer)

Texans

Texans WR Stefon Diggs said he enjoys being doubted by critics going into the 2024 season and looks forward to proving people wrong.

“I love the noise,” Diggs said, via Clay Skipper of GQ. “Push me in the corner, I’m gonna show you my best shit. I’m a person that enjoys being doubted. I enjoy proving people wrong, but also, I enjoy doing it for myself. Everything I say I am, I am. I’m standing true to it. And every time I prove myself right, everybody disappears. I like when they get quiet.”

Texans OC Bobby Slowik said they love Diggs’ competitive drive and style of play.

“When you watch the film on him, he jumps off the tape in how competitive he is,” Slowik said. “That is why we fell in love with his style of play.”

Slowik praised Diggs’ ability as a route runner and how he understands leverage.

“He has fantastic feel as a route runner in gaining and keeping leverage,” Slowik said. “Explosion plays a factor. Feet play a factor. But really it’s savviness: He has a great feel and understanding how to get guys where he needs to, where he can still win and separate.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said its a “case-by-case” scenario for players who haven’t practiced to play in Week 1: “Case-by-case for a guy not practicing and still playing. Like to have at least one practice.” (Paul Kuharsky)

said its a “case-by-case” scenario for players who haven’t practiced to play in Week 1: “Case-by-case for a guy not practicing and still playing. Like to have at least one practice.” (Paul Kuharsky) Callahan said WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) has looked good in practice and is “exactly” what they were looking for: “Everything he has done has been exactly what we look for.” (Terry McCormick)