AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Jonnu Smith, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said during a recent media appearance that he is unconvinced the Dolphins will trade TE Jonnu Smith, as he is in the team’s offensive plans this coming season.

“He is actually a part of what the Dolphins want to do,” Rapoport said of Smith on The Pat McAfee Show. “It feels to me like he wants more money, but would like to stay [in Miami]. I know he wants a lot. We’ll see what they end up doing. But going back to the Ramsey thing. If they are able to trade Jalen Ramsey, that’s $21 million — some of the $21 million will come off the books, depending on how much they pay. Trading Ramsey might help Jonnu Smith get the contract he wants, as well.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on Smith’s trade rumors: “It’s complicated if you allow it to be. I try to stay connected to my job and what people need from me. My role isn’t negotiating but coaching. He is an important person and player. He’s a professional.” (Joe Schad)

He was asked if he's confident Smith will be on the roster: "I haven't considered anything other than I want him on the team and he wants to be here." (Schad)

Jets

New Jets DC Steve Wilks highlighted his excitement to work with HC Aaron Glenn and the roster because of his familiarity from afar.

“I have a lot of respect for Aaron, we’ve known each other over the years,” Wilks said, via Jack Bell of the team’s website. “Never really worked with one another, but we had a lot of conversations, particularly at the Combine, talking philosophy, those kinds of things. So throughout the process, we stayed in contact, and when it narrowed down to the Jets, I got really excited because I’ve been, from afar … I know the roster, I know the personnel that we have on the defensive side of the ball, and a lot to work with. And his [Glenn’s] relationship with the organization, I felt like it was going to be a great connection with ownership.”

On his defensive priorities, Wilks knows nothing else matters if they are not disruptive up front.

“Everything we do starts up front. Stopping the run, getting to the quarterback, creating a new line of scrimmage. And Quinnen is that guy that can do that.”

Patriots

Patriots’ veteran WR Stefon Diggs has made headlines after going viral for showing an unidentified pink substance in a viral video from a party on a boat. Mike Vrabel said he’s aware of the video and is keeping his conversation with Diggs private.

“It’s something we’re aware of and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field,” Vrabel said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club.”

Diggs is still recovering from a torn ACL. Vrabel said they are “working hard” on his recovery.

“The timelines, and the prognosis, we’re working hard to get him back and be ready to go. When he’s here, we’ll coach him and have him ready to go,” said Vrabel.