AFC Notes: Stephen Ross, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio writes there’s a belief in league circles that the tanking allegations against Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will ultimately be substantiated by the NFL investigation.

He adds there's a sense that Ross will try to claim he was joking but that there's skepticism over how well that will hold up.

Jets

USA Today’s Tyler Calvaruso notes the Jets should be prepared for another team to offer a multi-year deal for QB Mike White should they use the original round tender on him. If the Jets declined to match, they would receive a fifth-round pick.

The Jets have hired Nathaniel Willingham as a defensive assistant. He spent the last three seasons with the Broncos as a quality control coach. (Brian Costello)

Patriots

Patriots LB Matt Judon spoke about the success that he has had since coming to New England from the Baltimore Ravens.

“I thought it was going to be some stuck-up people. You know, they always win and I thought it was just like some stick-in-the-muds but it was nothing like that,” Judon said, via Bernd Buchmasser of PatsPulpit.com. “The locker room wasn’t anything like that, the coaches weren’t anything like that. The thinking and the mentality weren’t anything like that. We’ve seen some old clips, we’ve seen some really old clips, but they never talked about what they used to do. It was always, ‘Look at this technique. Look at this physicality’ not, ‘Look at what we did and why we were so great.’”