AFC Notes: Tank Dell, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Colts LB Zaire Franklin says he won’t be available for the start of camp but is making progress following ankle surgery. There is currently no timetable for his return. (James Boyd)
- Colts GM Chris Ballard said QB Anthony Richardson has “no restrictions other than volume” during the start of training camp. (Stephen Holder)
- Ballard continued: “Do you think people regret Baker Mayfield‘s timeline? Sam Darnold‘s. Sometimes you got to have a little patience with a guy and let them grow through things… If you think, ‘Hey, he’s on the right trajectory,’ why are you going to flush it just because people outside think you should flush it? I don’t agree with that… It’s complicated… I know (we talk about) the mental reps, yes, but it’s physical reps, practice reps, all that stuff, when you miss it. It delays the timeline a little bit. I think we need to give Anthony every chance to be the best he could be. And I think he can be really good, but things have to come together.” (Stephen Holder)
- Colts QB Daniel Jones is taking the first team reps, and rookie CB Justin Walley is starting opposite of Charvarius Ward with Kenny Moore in the slot. (James Boyd)
Texans
- Texans GM Nick Caserio said WR Tank Dell is taking it one day at a time, and there is no timetable for him to return during the 2025 season at this point. (DJ Bien-Aime)
- Texans HC DeMeco Ryans says the team will let the legal process play out regarding S Jimmie Ward. (Bien-Aime)
Titans
- Titans GM Mike Borgonzi said that QB Will Levis was open about his injury and the team was aware he may need surgery. He will spend time in California after undergoing surgery. (Terry McCormick)
- Borgonzi added that the team is comfortable with their quarterback room and won’t be adding anyone else. (Jim Wyatt)
- President of Football Operations Chad Brinker noted that the team will face challenges, yet he wants to see them improve each week. (McCormick)
- Brinker said the team has no timeline on possible extensions for CB Roger McCreary and TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, among others, but their phone lines will remain open. (Turron Davenport)
- Titans HC Brian Callahan said growth and success for QB Cam Ward will be learning and growing every day, as he gets all the first-team reps. (Terry McCormick)
- Callahan plans for CB L’Jarius Sneed to return sooner rather than later and get him back in football shape. (Wyatt)
