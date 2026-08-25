AFC Notes: Teddye Buchanan, Joey Porter Jr., Trenton Simpson, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley notes Ravens fifth-round RB Adam Randall is on the bubble but it helps his case that he plays special teams and was hand-picked by the owner. Hensley adds Ravens RB Rasheen Ali is a candidate to start the year on injured reserve, which would also free up a spot.

is on the bubble but it helps his case that he plays special teams and was hand-picked by the owner. Hensley adds Ravens RB is a candidate to start the year on injured reserve, which would also free up a spot. Hensley says it’s still not clear if the Ravens will have DT Nnamdi Madubuike for Week 1. He was activated from the PUP list but could go on IR to start the year if he needs more time to return to play. Hensley gave roster spots to veteran John Jenkins and second-year player Aeneas Peebles over seventh-round rookie Rayshaun Benny .

for Week 1. He was activated from the PUP list but could go on IR to start the year if he needs more time to return to play. Hensley gave roster spots to veteran and second-year player over seventh-round rookie . Ravens HC Jesse Minter doesn’t have a “definitive answer” as to whether Madubuike will be ready for Week 1 coming off a neck injury. (Jeff Zrebiec)

doesn’t have a “definitive answer” as to whether Madubuike will be ready for Week 1 coming off a neck injury. (Jeff Zrebiec) He adds the Ravens have five roster locks at cornerback and he thinks they’d love to keep at least seven with young guys like Keyon Martin , Bilhal Kone and Robert Longerbeam showing promise in camp.

, and showing promise in camp. Hensley writes it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Ravens add a veteran linebacker after roster cuts given how inexperienced their depth is.

Ravens

Ravens LB Teddye Buchanan enters the second year of his career after his rookie season ended with a torn ACL he suffered in December. Baltimore’s new HC Jesse Minter said Buchanan was one of the first players he met after signing with the organization.

“Honestly, since the first time I walked in this building, I think he was in here rehabbing. He might have been one of the first guys I saw. He’s just been a constant presence here,” Minter said, via RavensWire.

Minter said Buchanan has been a “constant presence” at the team facility throughout the offseason.

“He’s just been a constant presence here. He has put in the time and the work. For a late-season injury, to be where he is at now is a major credit to him and his mindset, his work ethic,” Minter said.

As for fourth-year LB Trenton Simpson, Minter called him an “extremely versatile” linebacker and said he brings a lot of traits to their defense.

“Trenton Simpson has had an unbelievable camp, I would say. I feel really good about him. He is an extremely versatile, athletic linebacker that’s got a lot of great traits. He can do a lot for us,” Minter said, via RavensWire.

Steelers

Steelers DB Jalen Ramsey vouched for CB Joey Porter Jr. amidst contract talks: “We need the whole secondary out there. They’ve got to pay Joey Porter.” (Brooke Pryor)