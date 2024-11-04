AFC Notes: Trade Buzz, Tee Higgins, Za’Darius Smith, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Cincinnati “has been poking around” for a trade for a cornerback or defensive lineman.

Russini adds WR Tee Higgins is not being traded despite the absence of a long-term deal.

is not being traded despite the absence of a long-term deal. Russini reports the Giants put OLB Azeez Ojulari on the trade block and have seen interest from the Falcons, Cardinals, and Bengals.

Browns

Despite throwing three interceptions in Week 9 against the Chargers, the Browns were still able to upset the Ravens last week in QB Jameis Winston‘s first start of the year where he threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski reflected on the moment they signed Winston and highlighted his enthusiasm.

“I remember talking to Jameis as we were signing him or prior to signing him,” Stefanski said, via ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi. “Jameis, as you guys know, he’s the same guy all the time, whether it’s on the phone or in person or at 5:00 a.m. or 5:00 p.m. I mean, he has a ton of energy, he’s got great enthusiasm for the game. Loves to talk football, loves to talk X’s and O’s. So that was evident. And that’s what the research said when we reached out to former teammates, former coaches. Everybody said the same thing.”

Browns LG Joel Bitonio cited Winston’s energy and confidence as what helped them turn it around in Week 8.

“He was very confident in the huddle,” Bitonio added. “He was talking the whole time. Some of the stuff he was saying was a little bit out there, but he was ready to go. And no matter what, we’re coming back the next play. If there was a bad play or a penalty or something like that, we were ready to roll.

“Just a lot of energy. He (brought) a lot of energy. But he’s been like that since he’s been here, so it was expected.”

According to NFL Network, the Browns continue to receive trade calls for EDGE Za’Darius Smith , but it’s reportedly “not a given” he’ll be dealt by next week.

, but it’s reportedly “not a given” he’ll be dealt by next week. It seems at this time that there is no further information regarding a potential trade to Detroit, which was reported on Sunday by Pro Football Talk.

There’s still a chance the Browns could opt to keep Smith, who is under contract for the 2025 season.

Steelers

Steelers UDFA CB Beanie Bishop got an opportunity to prove himself following CB Cameron Sutton‘s suspension. Bishop credited his time with HC Mike Tomlin for his early emergence as a starter.

“People know I watch film with coach Tomlin on Friday mornings before meetings,” Bishop told Joe Rutter of TribLive. “But early in the week, when I get here, he’s seen me, and we watch this or that. I see what he’s looking at, and he’s giving me tips.”

“He planted a bug in my ear. I came in Tuesday to get my workout in. He said, ‘You got a minute?’ We went up to his office. Last week, I asked him if he had a minute.”

Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Steelers are still looking for a receiver ahead of the deadline.